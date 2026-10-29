Samsung Electronics posts record profit in Q3 on AI chip supercycle

SEOUL, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday its third-quarter net profit jumped more than sixfold from a year earlier as strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI)-related semiconductors boosted earnings.

Net profit for the July-September period came to 75.13 trillion won (US$56.2 billion), up 514.6 percent from 12.22 trillion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Operating profit surged 783.1 percent year on year to 107.44 trillion won, while revenue rose 126.9 percent to 195.2 trillion won.

Samsung Electronics posted record quarterly revenue and operating profit for the fourth consecutive quarter, extending a streak that began in the fourth quarter of 2025.