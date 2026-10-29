Sharjah’s cultural identity underpins its global presence, relations: Fahim Al Qasimi

SHARJAH, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Economic Integration in Sharjah, said the emirate's approach to strengthening international relations is rooted in its identity, cultural values and development experience, as well as a commitment to dialogue and building meaningful connections.

He said the approach is guided by the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Speaking at a session titled “Sharjah: Building Bridges with the World”, held at House of Wisdom in collaboration with the International Relations Society at the University of Sharjah, Sheikh Fahim highlighted the emirate's approach to strengthening its international relationships and the importance of introducing its history, culture and development priorities to the world to open new opportunities for partnership.

He said effective diplomacy begins with a thorough understanding of one's own country and culture, alongside an awareness of global affairs.

For his own role, he explained, this means maintaining “a very deep and wide understanding” of developments across Sharjah so that when opportunities arise through meetings with ambassadors and international partners, he can connect them with the right people, institutions and initiatives in the emirate.

He emphasised that effective diplomacy requires both an understanding of global affairs and a strong connection to one's own identity and culture. A good understanding of one's country and the ability to explain its experience to others add greater value to diplomatic work and help build lasting relationships based on mutual understanding and shared interests.

Reflecting on how Sharjah builds international relationships, Sheikh Fahim credited an approach shaped by the vision and leadership of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, based on close, direct dialogue and inviting visitors to explore the emirate's experience, ideas and development priorities.

Sheikh Fahim described driving first-time visitors across Sharjah while taking them through the emirate’s story — its history and urban development, University City, its investment in culture and education, and its environmental progress — helping them understand both how Sharjah has developed and the vision behind that development.

He explained that this journey includes sharing His Highness’s vision for education and placing Sharjah’s contemporary development within the wider story of the emirate. The objective, he said, is to make people want to learn more about Sharjah and, through that curiosity and personal engagement, build lasting relationships with it.

Sheikh Fahim also stressed that effective diplomacy is fundamentally built on direct human relationships, even as digital communication and social media increasingly shape the way people and institutions interact.

He recalled experiences in which he helped bridge differences with international partners, explaining that direct communication and mutual trust enabled constructive dialogue and helped achieve mutual understanding. He noted that much of diplomacy takes place away from public view and that its impact is reflected in facilitating cooperation, expanding partnerships and maintaining lasting relationships.