Microsoft posts US$36.63 billion net profit in fiscal Q1

CALIFORNIA, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Microsoft reported strong growth in its fiscal first-quarter results, with net income rising to US$36.63 billion from US$27.75 billion a year earlier. Earnings per share increased to US$4.92 from US$3.72.

Total revenue rose to $92.28 billion, driven mainly by growth in services revenue, particularly Microsoft Cloud, which generated $63.9 billion, up 30 percent year on year.

Amy Hood, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Microsoft, said results exceeded expectations across revenue, operating income and earnings per share.

Satya Nadella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said the company was focused on delivering greater capability and efficiency for customers by helping them build their own AI systems and strengthening trust through security, translating innovation into tangible impact across industries.