10 university teams to compete in Emirates Robotic Competition finals during Dubai Future Week 2026

DUBAI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has announced the top 10 teams from national and international universities based in the UAE to compete in the finals of the fourth Emirates Robotics Competition, taking place as part of The Challenge concept during Dubai Future Week 2026.

Organised by DFF, the inaugural Dubai Future Week will run from 18th to 21st November 2026 at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future.

The competition finals will be open to the public on Saturday, 21st November, offering visitors an opportunity to watch university teams demonstrate their robotics skills and innovative solutions.

This year's competition focuses on designing, developing and implementing innovative robotic solutions capable of performing logistical tasks in major libraries. Participants will programme robots to return books to their designated shelves and storage areas at Mohammed bin Rashid Library.

The Emirates Robotics Competition is organised by Dubai Future Labs, part of Dubai Future Foundation, in partnership with Rochester Institute of Technology, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the American University of Sharjah and Mohammed bin Rashid Library.

The 10 finalist teams are E-Shocks and MeowBot from the American University of Ras Al Khaimah; TechBook from Amity University Dubai; JALPARI, The Page Turners and Cognicore from Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Dubai; 4to1MUX and TIGER from Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai; Titanium from the American University of Sharjah; and WastedPotential from Middlesex University Dubai.

The winners will be announced on the final day of Dubai Future Week and honoured with cash prizes and scholarships at Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai.

Launched in 2023, the Emirates Robotics Competition aims to spotlight emerging talent in robotics and develop the next generation of robotics experts in the UAE. It encourages participants to address real-world challenges through applied robotics, bridge the gap between software simulation and practical implementation, and strengthen their understanding of robotic operating systems and international best practices.

It also promotes collaboration between academia, industry, businesses and service sectors seeking to expand the use of robotics.

Dubai Future Week will feature a diverse programme of keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, inspiring conversations, challenges and competitions, exhibitions, future-focused experiences, closed-door meetings and indoor and outdoor public-facing activations.

Activities will take place across eight concepts: The Big Stage, The Prototype Floor, The Pitch, The Policy Room, The Challenge, Offstage, 500 Future Minds and The District.