Dubai Taxi Company, National Taxi renew strategic agreement with Hala for five years

DUBAI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Taxi Company PJSC (DTC), National Taxi LLC, and Hala, the first homegrown e-hailing joint venture between Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Careem, have renewed their strategic agreement for another five years.

The renewal extends a partnership that has been central to the digital transformation of Dubai's taxi sector since Hala's launch in 2019 and reaffirms both organisations’ commitment to building the next phase of that journey together.

DTC and National Taxi will together make more than 7,700 taxis, excluding the airport fleet, available for booking through Hala on the Careem app under the renewed agreement, further strengthening the platform’s scale with more than 26,000 Captains and 13,000 taxis registered on the platform.

Since the partnership began, nearly 120 million trips across DTC and National Taxi have been booked through Hala, reflecting the platform's role as one of the primary ways residents and visitors access Dubai's taxi network today.

As a homegrown mobility solution, Hala pioneered a new model for e-hailing in the Middle East, bringing Dubai’s taxi fleet onto a private-sector ride-hailing app at scale.

Today, Hala is among the region's longest-standing e-hailing platforms, combining DTC’s taxi management systems and experienced operational capabilities with Careem's e-hailing technology, revolutionising how customers book and access taxis across Dubai.