Spain declares three days of mourning after train collision kills 68

MADRID, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez declared three days of mourning after 68 people were killed and 58 others injured when a high-speed express slammed into a stationary train on Wednesday.

Speaking at the scene of the crash, Sánchez called for stronger safety measures to restore public confidence in the country's rail network.

Spain's Transport Minister Oscar Puente said that the accident may have been caused by "human error" made in “inexplicable” circumstances.

The tragedy was the second major deadly high-speed train accident this year in Spain.