Salem Bin Ham Cultural Centre organises recycling exhibition with 44 schools

AL AIN, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Salem bin Ham Cultural Centre organised the "Thinking in Recycling" exhibition, bringing together 44 schools to showcase innovative recycling projects and promote environmental awareness among students.

The exhibition was attended by Sheikh Muslim bin Ham Al Amiri, Chairman of the Centre's Board of Directors, Salem bin Muslim bin Ham, school principals, teachers and parents.

The event aimed to encourage recycling, sustainability and creative thinking by engaging students in developing practical solutions to environmental challenges.

Students showcased projects demonstrating how discarded materials can be transformed into valuable products, highlighting the importance of combining theoretical knowledge with practical application.

The exhibition also provided an opportunity for students to present their ideas to school principals and parents, who praised the initiative for encouraging waste reduction and the efficient use of resources.

Sheikh Muslim bin Ham Al Amiri praised the UAE leadership’s support for initiatives promoting innovation, sustainability and youth development. He said the exhibition provided an important platform for showcasing students’ creativity and strengthening environmental awareness.

He also commended the participation of 44 schools and the efforts of school administrations, teachers and students in developing innovative projects that promote environmental responsibility and sustainable resource use.

Sheikh Muslim toured the exhibition and reviewed the students' projects, which demonstrated their awareness of resource conservation and waste reduction.

The exhibition highlighted the importance of partnerships between cultural institutions and schools in supporting education, exchanging experiences and developing students’ skills in innovation and environmental responsibility.