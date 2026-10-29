FIA opens new Remote Operations Centre for Formula One races

DUBAI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), announced on Thursday a multi-million-pound investment in race management by the governing body for world motorsport as an important milestone in the continued evolution of the FIA Formula One World Championship.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix, Ben Sulayem said the recent official opening of the FIA’s new Remote Operations Centre (ROC) at Biggin Hill, UK, marks a significant investment in the technology, infrastructure, and people that underpin the championship.

With Formula 1 and global motorsport experiencing an extraordinary period of growth, the new ROC is the result of close collaboration between the FIA and FOM that will ensure the continued delivery of the highest possible standards of race management, continuing to protect the fairness, safety and integrity of competition for everyone involved.

FIA President said, “The inauguration of our new Remote Operations Centre represents an important milestone in the continued evolution of the FIA Formula One World Championship and our commitment to delivering the highest standards of safety, fairness and integrity across our sport.

“As the Championship grows globally, it is vital that we continue to invest in the people, technology and infrastructure that underpin world-class race operations. This state-of-the-art facility will strengthen our ability to support accurate, consistent and efficient decision-making, ensuring that our sport continues to operate at the highest possible standards.”

The new facility will provide around-the-clock support to FIA Race Control and Stewards during Grand Prix weekends for F1, F2 and F3, improving the speed, accuracy and consistency of race operations.

It will also help train the next generation of FIA officials through the FIA High Performance Programme (HPP), developing talent and strengthening expertise across the sport.

One of the four pillars of FIA Race Operations, the ROC works alongside Race Control, Systems Operations and the Stewards to strengthen race management and enhance decision-making.

During Grand Prix weekends, ROC analysts process live data from more than 140 audio and video feeds, car positioning telemetry and team radio communications, acting as a support and review resource to inform decision-making by FIA officials.

The ROC supports Race Control by identifying and assessing potential infringements such as jump starts, incorrect grid positioning, track limits violations, pit lane offences and compliance with stop-and-go penalties.

Innovative AI-assisted shape recognition, computer vision, and automated radio message tagging help the team to flag potential incidents. It also plays an important role in post-event reviews that will help refine future rules and train the next generation of Race Control operators.

“This is a powerful example of what we can achieve through collaboration,” said Ben Sulayem. “I would like to thank Stefano Domenicali and our partners at FOM for their continued support, alongside the dedicated FIA teams whose expertise and professionalism are fundamental to the success of our sport. Together, we are investing in a stronger, safer and fairer future for motor sport.”

The new facility has been fully operational since the 2026 Dutch Grand Prix, providing more efficient connectivity with the circuit and greater operational capability, with up to 16 staff working during race weekends.

This investment extends far beyond technology, with the facility also supporting the FIA’s High Performance Programme for Officials (HPP), which has offered Stewards and Race Directors from across the world personalised training and a clear pathway to FIA World Championship level since 2023.