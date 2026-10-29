Khalifa University shortlists 63 teams from 26 countries for Global Water Hackathon 2026

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology announced 63 shortlisted teams from 26 countries in the Khalifa University–UNESCO Global Water Hackathon 2026, marking an important milestone in an international effort to advance innovative solutions to pressing global water challenges ahead of the 2026 United Nations Water Conference in Abu Dhabi.

Of the shortlisted teams, 45 are from outside the UAE, representing 71 percent of the shortlist. Their projects span six water innovation themes, connecting emerging talent from around the world with shared priorities in water security, resource efficiency and climate resilience.

The shortlist follows an initial registration pool of 238 teams from 56 countries. The teams represent countries across Asia, Africa, South America, Europe, Oceania and North America, reflecting the initiative’s international reach.

Led by Khalifa University’s Centre for Membranes and Advanced Water Technology (CMAT), and organised in partnership with UNESCO and Youth4Water, a UNESCO flagship initiative, the Hackathon brings emerging innovators from around the world into the wider water action agenda, creating a pathway for promising ideas to be developed, evaluated and presented on an international stage.

The shortlisted teams will now work towards the next selection stage, with a focus on the scientific strength and practical potential of their proposed solutions.

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, said, “The participation of shortlisted teams from 26 countries demonstrates the value of international cooperation in advancing water innovation. Through this Hackathon, Khalifa University is connecting emerging talent with scientific expertise and opportunities to develop solutions that respond to shared water challenges.

As the UAE prepares to co-host the 2026 UN Water Conference, Khalifa University remains committed to connecting research, innovation and talent to solutions that can deliver meaningful impact.”

Projects from the shortlisted teams span Smart, Digital and AI-Enabled Water Systems; Water Reuse, Circularity and Resource Efficiency; Water Security and Sustainable Desalination; Energy–Water Nexus and Climate Resilience; Water Quality, Health and Environmental Protection; and Integrated Water Systems, Governance and Cooperation. The six themes are aligned with UN Water Pillars and designed to connect innovation with wider global water priorities.

Selected innovations will be evaluated on scientific and technical rigour, alignment with the UN Water Pillars, feasibility and scalability, industry relevance and adoption potential, and communication quality.

The Global Water Hackathon is part of Khalifa University’s wider Water Action Platform, contributing research, innovation, international collaboration and youth engagement to the UAE’s preparations for the UN Water Conference, alongside Youth4Water and the UNESCO Chair on Global Water Resilience, Innovation and Sustainable Solutions.

Professor Shadi W. Hasan, Chairholder of the UNESCO Chair on Global Water Resilience, Innovation and Sustainable Solutions, Chair of the Youth4Water Advisory Board, Chair of the Global Water Hackathon, and Director, CMAT, Khalifa University, said, “The shortlisted teams have an opportunity to demonstrate the scientific and technical quality of their ideas and explain how they could be applied to real water challenges.”

He added that the Hackathon has challenged participants to consider scientific strength alongside feasibility, scalability and potential for adoption. As the competition progresses, the focus is on the evidence supporting each proposal, its suitability for practical use and its potential to deliver impact at scale.

The 10 finalists are expected to be announced on 6th November 2026, with the winners to be announced during the UN Water Conference in December, where they will showcase their solutions through on-site showcases and participate in an awards ceremony.

The anticipated showcase will give emerging innovators an opportunity to present their solutions to researchers, policymakers and industry representatives from around the world.

Teams will compete for the Khalifa University–UNESCO Water Innovation Award, six Best Theme Awards, and three Strategic Recognition Awards covering UAE water priorities, climate and environmental resilience, and potential for industry adoption.