UAE, Benin explore new opportunities for economic cooperation

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Trade, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, organised a UAE-Benin business roundtable to explore trade and investment opportunities under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Deputy Director of African Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Khalid bin Hadi, a member of the Abu Dhabi Chamber's Board of Directors.

The Beninese delegation included Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, Minister of Tourism and Foreign Trade, in charge of Industry and Private Investment Promotion; and Corinne Amori Brunet, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Benin, alongside senior officials and private sector representatives.

Al Zeyoudi said the roundtable provided an opportunity to strengthen business ties and translate shared interests into investment projects and partnerships.

He highlighted Benin's position as one of West Africa's fastest-growing economies, with economic growth of around 7.5 percent, offering opportunities in manufacturing, infrastructure and investment.

He said the UAE is keen to expand its business and investment presence in promising African markets, particularly in logistics, manufacturing, energy and telecommunications.

Al Zeyoudi noted that non-oil trade between the UAE and Benin rose 63.5 percent in 2025 from the previous year to approximately US$2.15 billion.

He said the CEPA will help strengthen trade and investment by reducing tariffs, simplifying trade procedures and enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to access opportunities in both markets.

He urged businesses in both countries to capitalise on the agreement and develop long-term partnerships, emphasising the private sector's role in supporting the expansion of UAE companies into African markets.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan said the agreement reflected both countries' commitment to deepening economic cooperation by facilitating trade, improving market access and encouraging mutual investment.

He highlighted opportunities for UAE investment in Benin, particularly in technology, renewable energy, logistics and agriculture, stressing the importance of private sector participation in developing commercially viable projects.

Bakari welcomed the growing economic ties between the two countries and said Benin sought to benefit from the UAE's position as a global trade hub to expand its access to international markets.

He highlighted Benin's strong fiscal policies, favourable development prospects and investment opportunities, describing the CEPA and other bilateral agreements as the beginning of a new phase in economic cooperation.

Bakari invited UAE companies to explore investment opportunities in Benin, which he said could serve as a gateway to West African markets with a combined population exceeding 400 million.

He also called for stronger direct partnerships between businesses in both countries and continued exchanges between economic delegations to support trade and investment.

Khalid bin Hadi said that the Abu Dhabi Chamber signed a memorandum of understanding with the Benin Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2022 to promote cooperation in trade, investment and business development.

Bin Hadi identified opportunities in food processing, light manufacturing, construction materials, logistics and technology, which could help strengthen supply chains and create new business opportunities.

He said Abu Dhabi's advanced infrastructure and global business connectivity, combined with Benin's industrial development potential and access to West African markets, provided a foundation for partnerships supporting economic diversification and regional integration.