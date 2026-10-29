Hub71 selects record 40 startups for Cohort 19

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, has selected 40 startups for Cohort 19, its largest intake to date, following a record 2,502 applications from 117 countries. The selected startups collectively raised US$296 million (AED1.09 billion), reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a global destination for innovative technology companies and entrepreneurs.

With an acceptance rate of 1.6 percent, the new cohort brings together startups from 14 countries, with 88 percent joining from international markets, bringing the total number of startups in Hub71's ecosystem to 644.

Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, said, “Cohort 19 reflects the growing depth and maturity of the companies joining Hub71, with founders building across increasingly specialised sectors. They add new expertise, technologies and perspectives to the community, while gaining access to the capital, partners and market opportunities that can help them build enduring companies.”

Spanning Pre-Seed to Series A, Cohort 19 brings technologies and expertise into sectors aligned with Abu Dhabi’s economic priorities, with more than two-thirds of selected startups operating in Hub71’s priority sectors. AI is also prevalent across the cohort, with 90 percent of selected startups incorporating AI at the core of their technologies.

All 40 startups have been selected for Hub71’s Access Programme, with 12 joining the sector-agnostic track and 19 entering the Hub71+ Digital Assets, Hub71+ ClimateTech and Hub71+ Life Sciences specialist ecosystems. Six startups have been selected through Anjal Z, focused on early childhood challenges. The remaining three will join through Hub71’s pathway into Abu Dhabi’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) cluster.

Dr. Yousef Al Hammadi, Executive Director of Knowledge and Impact, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, said, “We should measure innovation by the difference it makes in a child's life: a teacher who can respond sooner, a parent who can find the right support, or a child who can communicate more easily.”

He added, “Through Anjal Z and our partnership with Hub71, we are helping six startups test and adapt their solutions for Abu Dhabi's children and families. Our focus is practical progress that families can see and feel.”

The cohort also includes six Series A companies, up from two in Cohort 18. Of the startups selected, 85 percent were sourced proactively or referred through partners, founders and investors, reflecting the growing network effect of the ecosystem as it actively attracts new founders into Abu Dhabi.

Among the startups joining Cohort 19 is UK-headquartered TurinTech AI, an AI-powered software engineering platform that automates code modernisation, validation and optimisation. The company has raised AED55.1 million.

Also joining is US-headquartered Remarkable AI, an AI-powered customer retention platform helping e-commerce brands increase conversions and repeat purchases, which has raised AED51.4 million.

Emirati-founded Mosadad also joined the cohort, having raised AED2 million in Pre-Seed funding. The company helps insurance companies process motor accident claims and payments faster by connecting insurers, garages, banks and regulators through a single system.

Hub71+ Life Sciences saw the strongest application growth among Hub71’s specialist ecosystems for Cohort 19, with applications nearly doubling from the previous cohort.

Among the startups selected is US-headquartered Avesta 76 Therapeutics, which is developing a cancer treatment designed to target a single protein across cancer types and has secured AED146.9 million in funding, including AED128.5 million in non-dilutive funding. SernaBio, also headquartered in the US, combines RNA data with generative AI to design and validate new small-molecule therapies and has secured AED47 million in funding.

Startups joining Hub71+ ClimateTech include UK-headquartered Roslin Technologies, which develops animal stem cell lines and scalable technologies for cultivated meat production and has raised AED80.8 million.

Meanwhile, the Hub71+ Digital Assets intake includes Amantrue, a Switzerland-headquartered company building a verification network that enables people and AI agents to prove attributes without revealing personal data. The company has raised AED130.7 million in funding.

Cohort 19 marks the first intake of startups through Hub71’s dedicated pathway into Abu Dhabi’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) cluster. The pathway attracted over 100 applications.

Among the selected startups is US-headquartered Autolane, which has raised AED28.6 million for an AI platform that coordinates autonomous delivery and mobility networks across fleets, retailers and infrastructure, alongside UAE-headquartered Robox and Sinaha Technology.

Six startups will join the 2026 Anjal Z cohort, working across education, accessibility and neurodevelopmental care.

Among them is UAE-headquartered TAIA, which previously participated in the MZN x Hub71 programme, delivered in partnership with Khalifa Fund. The company helps early-years schools assess student work and produce bilingual reports in Arabic and English.

Also joining is ConnectHear, which translates between speech and sign language in real time, enabling deaf children and their hearing family members to communicate.

Through Hub71’s 12-month Access Programme, startups will receive tailored mentorship, expert-led workshops and access to investors, corporate and government partners, alongside up to AED500,000 in incentives. Selected top-performing startups may qualify for further support as they progress through Hub71’s programmes.

Hub71 continues to support the development of Abu Dhabi's technology ecosystem by attracting startups and providing opportunities for growth, funding and partnerships, strengthening the contribution of innovation and entrepreneurship to economic diversification and the emirate's global competitiveness.