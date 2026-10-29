DEWA wins Structured Finance Deal of the Year award

DUBAI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has won the Structured Finance Deal of the Year award at the Global Banking & Markets Awards Middle East 2026. The awards celebrate market-defining transactions and outstanding performance across regional capital markets.

DEWA received the award for the US$2.45 billion refinancing of its 2,400MW Hassyan Power Complex, which is based on the independent power producer model.

The achievement highlights the strength of DEWA’s transaction structure, its financial resilience, operational efficiency and ability to create sustainable added value.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA and Chairman of Hassyan Energy, said the award affirmed the robust confidence in Dubai’s energy sector and its capacity to deliver major long-term infrastructure transactions. It also reinforced DEWA’s commitment to the highest global standards of governance and financial innovation, alongside its continued development of resilient, sustainable energy infrastructure.

“We are guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to set advanced performance standards that link efficiency with sustainability and turn excellence into an institutional culture. The Hassyan Power Complex strengthens our sustainable national readiness, enabling us to respond decisively to today’s challenges while anticipating tomorrow’s needs,” Al Tayer added.

Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, said, “The prestigious global awards we receive underscore DEWA’s competitive capabilities globally, and its success in enhancing its excellence and leadership to achieve sustainable value for all stakeholders.”

The Global Banking & Markets Awards Middle East rank among the region’s leading financial-sector accolades, bringing together prominent regional and international financial and investment institutions. Winners are selected by a distinguished panel of banking and finance leaders.