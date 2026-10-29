Innovation City in Ras Al Khaimah launches region’s first TikTok LIVE Creator Studio

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Innovation City Free Zone Authority, Ras Al Khaimah, has launched the region’s first TikTok LIVE Creator Studio, marking a new milestone in connecting technology, talent and the creator economy.

The initiative aims to support digital content creation and provide an environment that encourages the growth of the creator economy.

The launch took place in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of Innovation City Free Zone Authority; Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director-General of RAK Chamber; Boxia Liu, Head of TikTok LIVE for MENA and Türkiye; Anas Hijjawi, Innovation City’s Acting CEO, and Nabil Arnous, Chief Commercial Officer of Innovation City.

The studio represents a new addition to Ras Al Khaimah's digital business environment, providing a platform to support creative ambitions and turn innovative ideas into promising opportunities, in line with Innovation City's efforts to attract talent and strengthen the emirate's position as a destination for innovation and digital industries.