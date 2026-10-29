UAE National Orchestra announces 'Sing for the Nation' tour ahead of Eid Al Etihad

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE National Orchestra has announced a four-city tour of its "Sing for the Nation" concert ahead of Eid Al Etihad, with performances scheduled in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.

The tour will begin at The Arts Centre at New York University Abu Dhabi on 7th November, followed by performances at Al Jahili Fort in Al Ain on 20th November and Fujairah Cultural Centre on 28th November, before concluding at Ras Al Khaimah Cultural Centre on 1st December.

The concerts will celebrate the UAE, its leadership and its people through patriotic songs that have become part of the nation's cultural heritage since the Union.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State and Chairperson of the Board of the UAE National Orchestra, said, “Love for our nation is a bond we all share, and music gives that bond a voice that brings us together."

She added, "As the UAE prepares to celebrate Eid Al Etihad, Sing for the Nation returns with a national tour that honours our country, its leadership and its people, and celebrates the journey of the Union and the values of unity, loyalty and pride that it represents. Through the UAE National Orchestra, we are committed to bringing this celebration to communities across the country.”

Sheikha Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi, Managing Director of the UAE National Orchestra, said the tour builds on the success of the concert's first edition, bringing patriotic songs to audiences across four cities through orchestral and choral performances.

"We are particularly proud to welcome Emirati students to the stage, where their participation in song and Nabati poetry adds a new dimension to the programme and reflects our commitment to keeping these musical and cultural traditions alive for future generations," she stated.

The programme will feature patriotic songs including "Allah Ya Dar Zayed", "Sawfa Nahmi Al Ittihad", "Zanaha Zayed", "Rijal Wallah Rijal", "Ana Jundi", "Al Suqoor Al Mukhliseen" and "Khaseem Al Dar", alongside works by prominent Emirati poets and composers.

As part of the Year of Family celebrations, the tour will feature students participating in the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge's (ADEK) Nabati Poetry initiative, introduced this academic year under its National Identity priority.

Developed in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, the initiative aims to strengthen students' connection to Emirati heritage, history and cultural identity through traditional poetry.

Mohamed Alqadi, Chairman of ADEK, said, “By connecting education, heritage, and the arts, we are creating opportunities for students to engage with their cultural inheritance and carry it forward. Our collaboration with the UAE National Orchestra brings this learning to the national stage, giving a new generation a voice in preserving and sharing Emirati heritage.”

Mariam Alhallami, ADEK’s Private Education and Charter Schools Sector Executive Director, said the collaboration will allow students to perform poems they are learning at school alongside professional musicians. The initiative aims to connect young talent with professional performers while preserving the UAE's poetic and musical traditions.

The first edition of "Sing for the Nation", held at Dubai Opera in May 2026, attracted more than 1,400 attendees from over 50 nationalities, and drew strong audience engagement.