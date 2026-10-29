FAB reports AED16.46 billion net profit for first nine months

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) reported a 3 percent rise in group net profit to AED16.46 billion for the first nine months of 2026, compared with the same period a year earlier.

FAB's operating income increased 7 percent yoy to AED29.71 billion, while profit before tax rose 5 percent to AED20.22 billion.

The bank maintained strong momentum in the third quarter, with profit before tax increasing 9 percent yoy to AED7.01 billion, supported by healthy business activity, solid revenue generation and disciplined cost management.

Balance-sheet growth remained broad-based, as loans and advances grew 10 percent year-to-date to AED679 billion, while customer deposits increased 5 percent to AED885 billion. Total assets reached AED1.47 trillion, representing a 7 percent rise since the start of the year.

Net interest income rose 11 percent yoy to AED16.98 billion, driven by higher business volumes and improved margins. Non-interest income increased 3 percent yoy to AED12.73 billion, contributing 43 percent of Group operating income.

Operating profit grew 8 percent yoy to AED23.32 billion, reflecting FAB’s diversified earnings model and continued cost discipline.

Asset quality remained solid, with the Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio declining to 2.1 percent compared with 2.6 percent a year earlier. Capitalisation and liquidity remained comfortably above regulatory requirements.

The CET1 ratio strengthened to 14.0 percent, and the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) stood at 140 percent as at September-end 2026.

FAB continues to hold AA- or equivalent credit ratings with stable outlooks from Moody’s, Fitch and S&P.

Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer of FAB, said, “FAB’s performance in the first nine months of 2026 reflects the strength of our franchise and the consistent execution of our strategy. Group operating income rose 7 percent year on year to AED29.71 billion, while profit before tax exceeded AED20 billion. Return on tangible equity reached 18.6 percent, remaining above our medium-term guidance."

She added that the performance reflected sustained growth across the bank's businesses, the strength of its diversified platform and the continued expansion of its global operations, highlighting its ability to deliver consistent returns while maintaining a strong financial position.

"The UAE’s next phase of growth presents significant opportunities, driven by ambitious investment programmes, economic diversification and deeper integration across global markets. FAB is well positioned to support these ambitions, leveraging our scale, structuring expertise and international network to finance strategic sectors and connect clients with opportunities globally," Al Rostamani said.

Lars Kramer, Group Chief Financial Officer of FAB, said, “FAB delivered another strong quarter in Q3, with operating profit up 11 percent year on year, driven by sustained business momentum, robust income generation and industry-leading efficiency.”

He added, "Margins remained resilient, with NIM at 1.93 percent, up 5 basis points year on year, underpinned by our diversified business mix and structural funding advantage. We delivered strong lending growth of 10 percent year-to-date, driven by continued momentum across our wholesale and retail franchises as we supported clients, businesses and economic activity across key sectors.

Our high-quality deposit franchise, which grew 5 percent year-to-date, together with broad access to global capital markets, enabled us to maintain pricing discipline in a competitive environment. The recent issuance of AED1 billion of Digitally Native Green Notes further broadened our funding capabilities in line with our focus on financial innovation."

Kramer said sustainability remained central to FAB’s strategy, highlighting its AED100 billion blue finance target and its position as the first bank in the Middle East and North Africa to sign the UN Sustainable Blue Economy Finance Principles.