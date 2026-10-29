ADI Foundation, Zamanat partner to bring US$150 million in tokenised private credit

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- ADI Foundation, an Abu Dhabi-based organisation building the digital infrastructure that empowers institutions, governments and businesses to lead the next generation of the global digital economy, and Zamanat Advisors Ltd, a Shariah-aligned orchestrator for tokenised investment products, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore opportunities in real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation, bringing together asset origination, financial structuring and institutional blockchain infrastructure.

Under the MoU, ADI Foundation will provide access to a pipeline of real-world asset opportunities and ADI Chain infrastructure, while Zamanat will lead credit analysis, due diligence, transaction structuring and investor distribution coordination.

Together, the organisations will evaluate opportunities to develop investment products designed to meet institutional requirements, with ADI Chain supporting issuance, ownership records and settlement infrastructure, and regulated activities undertaken by appropriately authorised providers where required.

Initial areas of focus include maritime finance, SME credit, trade finance receivables and Sukuk, including Shariah-compliant structures. The parties expect the initial pilot to explore tokenised vessel financing including structures designed to provide periodic distributions to eligible investors.

The framework also establishes an ambition to support up to US$150 million in tokenised assets on ADI Chain, drawing on opportunities sourced by both organisations, subject to commercial viability and regulatory requirements.

Ramana Kumar, ADI Foundation’s President of Stablecoin Ecosystem, said, “ADI is the ‘go-to’ chain for all institutional-grade high-quality assets focused on bringing real economic activity and financing opportunities on-chain. Whether financing a vessel, extending credit to an SME or supporting trade, these are established markets with real demand for capital. Zamanat brings the credit, structuring and distribution expertise to help us translate those opportunities into investment products that institutions can evaluate and participate in.”

Umair Tariq, CEO of Zamanat Advisors Ltd, said, “The global market we are building for Digital Shariah Assets needs a steady supply of assets that institutions can underwrite and a chain they trust to issue and settle them. This collaboration gives us both. ADI brings origination and ADI Chain, and we bring the credit analysis and structuring, with Shariah review on each Sukuk and Islamic structure, that turn an SME facility, a trade receivable or an underlying asset into a product an investment committee can approve.”

The agreement establishes a framework for the organisations to identify potential transactions, assess their commercial, credit and regulatory viability, and advance selected opportunities toward development and implementation.