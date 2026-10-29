Ghitha Holding's nine-month revenue rises 27% to AED5.1 billion

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Ghitha Holding PJSC, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of 2PointZero, announced that its revenue reached AED5.1 billion for the nine-month period ended 30th September 2026, representing a 27 percent year-on-year increase.

The Group generated gross profit of AED962.2 million during the nine-month period, up 9 percent year-on-year from AED880.1 million.

Third-quarter revenue reached AED1.7 billion, an increase of 23 percent compared to Q3 2025, while gross profit stood at AED296.0 million, compared to AED280.7 million in the prior-year period, reflecting the Group's higher revenue base.

Falal Ameen, CEO of Ghitha Holding, said, “Our performance during the first nine months of 2026 reflects the continued expansion of Ghitha's diversified food and agriculture platform, with revenue exceeding AED5 billion and sustained double-digit growth in the third quarter.”

He added, “We remain focused on strengthening integration across our businesses, enhancing our capabilities and advancing strategic initiatives that support our long-term growth ambitions. As we move into the final quarter of the year, our priorities remain centred on building a more connected and scalable platform, creating sustainable value and contributing to the UAE's food security objectives.”