UAE AI Office launches nationwide ‘Vibe Coding’ experience with Microsoft

DUBAI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Artificial Intelligence Office in the UAE has launched UAE Vibe Codes, as part of UAE Codes Day, celebrated annually on 29th October.

Held this year under the theme "Vibe Coding", the initiative empowers individuals across society to transform their ideas into websites and digital applications using artificial intelligence in just minutes, without requiring prior programming experience.

Developed in collaboration with Microsoft, the initiative attracted 5,000 participants within its first hour of launch, reflecting strong interest in AI-powered innovation and the UAE’s continued efforts to make technology development more accessible to everyone.

By placing digital innovation tools within reach of the wider community, the initiative empowers individuals to develop practical solutions inspired by their everyday needs and transform their ideas into digital projects that can be tested, refined and further developed, opening up new opportunities to address challenges and enhance well-being.

Accessible through https://uaecodesday.specnt.com, the initiative offers everyone an opportunity to experience vibe coding firsthand. Participants describe their ideas in natural language, while AI-powered tools help translate those ideas into working prototypes of websites or digital applications. Through a simplified process, the experience places human creativity, purpose and ideas at the heart of technology development.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, said that, guided by the vision of its leadership, the UAE continues to establish a pioneering national model for empowering society with the tools of the future and strengthening its ability to harness advanced technologies to develop solutions and create new opportunities.

He stated that the true value of AI lies in its ability to expand the horizons of human innovation and unlock new possibilities for turning ideas into reality. Al Olama noted that the initiative seeks to empower individuals to benefit from rapid advancements in digital solution development, while strengthening their confidence in their ability to innovate and create solutions that respond to the needs and aspirations of society.

Al Olama added that UAE Codes Day represents a national opportunity to broaden public participation in shaping the digital future and reinforce the understanding that what once seemed beyond reach is now within everyone's grasp. These emerging capabilities create new opportunities to strengthen the UAE's global leadership and competitiveness.

The initiative extends an open invitation to people across the UAE, regardless of age, background or field of expertise, including students, educators, entrepreneurs, business owners and employees in the government and private sectors, to take part in a hands-on experience developing prototypes of websites and applications using AI tools, with no prior coding knowledge or experience required.

In few minutes, participants can discover the possibilities of Vibe Coding, an approach that allows users to guide AI tools through natural language to create software and develop websites and applications, with the emphasis placed on the idea, its purpose and the desired outcome.

Participants can explore these capabilities by creating a website to address a workplace challenge, an application to organise daily tasks, a digital tool to support a startup or an innovative educational solution. This makes technology development a practical, accessible activity directly connected to people's interests, ambitions and everyday needs.

The initiative aims to foster a culture of experiential learning and strengthen society's ability to harness artificial intelligence to develop innovative solutions, supporting greater readiness for the opportunities presented by the digital economy.

UAE Codes Day sees broad participation from government entities, private sector organisations and entrepreneurs across the UAE, including the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Justice, General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, UAE Space Agency, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Etisalat UAE, du, Emirates Health Services “EHS”, Emirates NBD and Furjan Dubai, among others.

As part of the celebrations, the UAE Office of Artificial Intelligence is organising hands-on workshops in collaboration with leading technology and industry partners, including Google, Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), Siemens and IBM. The workshops will introduce participants to the concept of “Vibe Coding” and equip them with the skills to harness AI-powered tools to bring their ideas to life by creating websites and digital applications.

The workshops provide an interactive experience in which participants begin by identifying an idea or challenge and then use AI tools to develop an initial digital prototype. This practical approach encourages learning by doing, equips participants with new skills applicable to their daily lives and professional environments, and opens new opportunities to expand the use of coding across different sectors.

To extend the initiative’s reach across the community, the Office of Artificial Intelligence is collaborating with Emaar and cinemas across the UAE to promote the “UAE Vibe Codes” experience through their digital screens and platforms. These efforts aim to bring UAE Codes Day closer to wider segments of society, encouraging individuals and families to explore AI-powered coding firsthand.

This collaboration highlights the important role of government-private partnerships in advancing national initiatives, leveraging community spaces and platforms to promote digital literacy and create opportunities for the public to discover the possibilities of emerging technologies and actively contribute to shaping the digital future.

The initiative reflects the UAE's vision of placing people at the centre of technological advancement, using technology as a means to empower individuals, expand their contribution to development and create new opportunities.

By broadening access to digital skills and tools, the initiative helps foster an environment where creativity can thrive and everyone can contribute their ideas and capabilities, reinforcing the principle that building the digital future is both a shared responsibility and a collective opportunity.

In October 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, directed that 29th October be designated annually as UAE Codes Day.

The occasion commemorates the launch of the region's first e-government initiative by His Highness on 29th October 2001, a pioneering milestone that laid the foundations for the region's digital transformation and supported the UAE's evolution into a nation driven by technology and innovation.

In November 2023, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) adopted the UAE's proposal to designate 29th October as the International Day of Programming. This recognition reflected the UAE's leadership in programming and technology and reaffirmed its position as a global destination for talent and creative minds from around the world.