Forbes Middle East concludes Family Business Summit in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Forbes Middle East concluded the inaugural edition of its Family Business Summit in Abu Dhabi, held over two days at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas, Saadiyat Island, under the theme “Where Generations Build Tomorrow”.

The summit brought together more than 60 speakers and around 3,500 participants for wide-ranging discussions on family business continuity, wealth management and leadership succession across generations.

In remarks during the event, Juma Mohammed Al Kait, Acting Undersecretary at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, said the UAE has made significant strides in establishing a robust and diversified framework to support family businesses, enabling them to enhance their contribution to the national economy.

The UAE has focused primarily on economic diversification and sustainable growth - the core objectives of the "We the UAE 2031" vision that aims to double the nation’s GDP to reach AED3 trillion by the next decade.

He noted, "Family businesses in the UAE benefit from a strong foundation built on trust and accumulated expertise across key sectors, including the new economy, hospitality, retail, real estate and construction. The Ministry is committed to supporting the transition of these firms towards more sophisticated operational and management models, ensuring their continuity across generations and enabling them to keep pace with global economic shifts and take advantage of New Opportunities."

Al Kait encouraged all family businesses to register with the Ministry’s official registry for family-owned enterprises. Registration grants them access to a range of specialised services, such as the development of family charters and the implementation of professional governance frameworks designed to ensure the long-term sustainability of these businesses.

These services, combined with the UAE’s flexible, competitive, and globally open business environment, offer extensive opportunities for growth and expansion across more than 2,000 economic activities. This, in turn, enhances the competitiveness of these companies, supports the sustainability of their operations and broadens their regional and global footprint.

The summit witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Forbes Middle East and the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council, aimed at strengthening Abu Dhabi’s family business ecosystem and supporting its international presence through joint media initiatives and activities.

The signing took place in the presence of Khaled Alfahim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council (ADFBC), and Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East.

Throughout the two-day summit, discussions explored governance and leadership succession, family capital management, artificial intelligence, international expansion, initial public offerings (IPOs), and investment in water security and climate resilience.

The second day focused on investment opportunities in the longevity economy, advanced manufacturing, technology and climate, alongside asset diversification and the role of the next generation in driving business growth and preserving family legacy.

The summit also honoured 21 companies featured on Forbes Middle East’s Top Arab Family Businesses 2026 list, recognising their economic contributions and role in strengthening business continuity across generations.

The summit was held under the patronage of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, presented by First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, the Abu Dhabi Family Business Council and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) as strategic partners.

Other partners included EFG Hermes, ADGM Academy, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Hub71, The Emirates Family Office Association, European Business Council and Pearl Initiative.