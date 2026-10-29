Abu Dhabi Judicial Department wins four awards at Stevie Awards for International Business 2026

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has won four awards at the 23rd Stevie Awards for International Business 2026, recognising its institutional excellence and achievements in the judicial and government sectors.

The department received a Gold Award in the Large Judicial and Legal Institutions category and three Silver Awards for Innovation in Public Administration and Governance, Operational Excellence, and Non-Profit Government Organisations.

This year's competition attracted more than 3,800 nominations from organisations in 78 countries, evaluated by over 210 international specialists across 11 judging committees over three months.

Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, ADJD Undersecretary, said the awards reflected the leadership's vision and the department's commitment to innovation, operational efficiency and improving judicial services to meet community needs and support Abu Dhabi's development and global competitiveness.

Established in 2002, the Stevie Awards recognise excellence and achievement across businesses, government entities and leadership worldwide.