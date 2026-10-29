Nasdaq Dubai marks listing of $500 million Sukuk by Sharjah Islamic Bank

DUBAI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Nasdaq Dubai today celebrated the listing of a US$500 million Sukuk issued by Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) through SIB Sukuk Company III Limited, following a market opening bell ringing ceremony at Nasdaq Dubai.

The five-year Senior Unsecured Sukuk carries a profit rate of 5.850 percent, matures in September 2031, and attracted orders of US$1.3 billion from regional and international institutional investors.

Priced at 105 basis points over five-year US Treasuries, the Sukuk is rated A- by S&P Global Ratings and is dual-listed on Nasdaq Dubai and Euronext Dublin.

SIB has listed 11 Sukuk issuances totaling $5.5 billion on Nasdaq Dubai to date across both programme and standalone issuances.

To commemorate the listing, Ahmed Saad Ibrahim, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SIB, rang the market opening bell today at Nasdaq Dubai in the presence of Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

Ibrahim said, “The success of this issuance and the strong demand it attracted demonstrate investors’ confidence in the Bank’s financial strength, performance and clear strategy. They also affirm its standing in international capital markets and its ability to attract regional and international investors, while reflecting confidence in the strength and growth prospects of the UAE economy.”

He added that the listing of the sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai supports the diversification of the bank's funding sources and strengthens its ability to seize growth opportunities and meet customers’ evolving needs.

Ali said, "SIB has accessed international capital markets with consistency across two decades, and this listing adds to a long-standing relationship with Nasdaq Dubai. When leading UAE financial institutions raise long-term funding to support growth at home, investors across the region and internationally gain access to Sharia-compliant assets linked to the UAE economy. Connecting that growth with global capital remains central to our role as a leading Sukuk listing venue."

Nasdaq Dubai’s current outstanding Sukuk listings stand at $98.2 billion, within total outstanding exchange debt listings of $144.6 billion.

The exchange serves as a hub connecting issuers with regional and international investors, supporting cross-border capital flows.