Abu Dhabi Fund for Development reviews progress of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Maternity and Children’s Hospital in Kazakhstan

Turkistan, Kazakhstan, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) reviewed progress of the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Maternity and Children’s Hospital project in the Turkistan Region of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Valued at approximately USD 20 million, the project reflects ADFD’s commitment to supporting development projects in priority sectors, particularly healthcare.

The visit was attended by an official delegation comprising Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Ariqi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD. Alongside Nuralkhan Kusherov, Governor of the Turkistan Region; Nurbol Turashbekov, Deputy Governor of the Region; and Askhan Baiduvaliev, Head of the Health Department in the Turkistan Region.

The project aims to establish a specialised, integrated healthcare facility providing maternal and child health services in line with modern healthcare standards. It will enhance the quality of care available to the community and strengthen healthcare capacity across the Turkistan Region. Construction commenced in April 2025, with the hospital set to reinforce the region’s healthcare infrastructure.

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General ADFD, said: “Supporting resilient and inclusive healthcare systems remains a key priority for ADFD as it advances its mission to promote sustainable development worldwide. The Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Maternity and Children’s Hospital represents a strategic investment in human development, strengthening healthcare capacity and expanding access to high-quality, specialised care. Through partnerships that deliver lasting social and economic value, ADFD remains committed to supporting the Republic of Kazakhstan’s development priorities and enhancing the well-being of future generations.”

With a total built-up area of approximately 17,287 square metres and a capacity of 80 beds, the hospital is designed to strengthen the provision of specialised maternal and child healthcare in the region. The project encompasses the construction of the hospital building, the supply and installation of medical equipment and devices, and the commissioning of the facility to support the delivery of integrated healthcare services.

ADFD continues to support development priorities in partner countries through strategic financing and development partnerships. By investing in essential infrastructure and services, the Fund contributes to strengthening institutional capacity, advancing socio-economic development and delivering sustainable, long-term benefits for communities.