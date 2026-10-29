Sheikh Zayed Festival opens tomorrow in Al Wathba

ABU DHABI,29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Sheikh Zayed Festival will open its new 2026/2027 season in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, on Friday, 30 October.

The festival launches a packed 135-day programme combining cultural, artistic, entertainment, sports and community events, with the participation of dozens of countries and a line-up of leading Arab and Emirati artists, alongside public shows, family activities and interactive experiences that make it a comprehensive destination for visitors from within the UAE and abroad.

The new season builds on the journey of a festival that has established its place among the major events in the UAE and the region. Guided by a vision that combines pride in Emirati national identity with openness to world cultures, it offers an integrated experience that goes beyond traditional entertainment into a broader space where art meets culture, sport meets community engagement, and local creativity meets international participation.

The festival's Higher Organising Committee confirmed that the festival is ready to welcome visitors from across the UAE, presenting an edition with numerous updates and additions designed to enrich the visitor experience and offer diverse options to suit all groups and interests, reinforcing the festival's position as a leading destination for family and cultural entertainment in the country.

The festival's opening will feature a series of celebratory events, including giant installations and artistic performances by participants from around the world, as well as shows at the Fountain Theatre, traditional and military music performances, folkloric heritage competitions and lively entertainment activities, in addition to the fireworks displays that consistently draw wide interest from all visitors.

Events will continue throughout the season with a diverse range of shows and interactive experiences, including laser shows, the Al Wathba Floating Market, the Rare Species Reserve and other destinations and activities that offer visitors varied experiences combining entertainment, exploration and interaction.

Emirati identity has a strong presence throughout the festival, through the UAE Civilisation pavilions, the Heritage Village and the Popular Souq, as well as handicrafts and live performances that evoke authentic Emirati life. Visitors can learn about aspects of the country's history, culture and traditions in an experience that combines knowledge and enjoyment and connects new generations with their national heritage.

Meanwhile, the pavilions of participating countries present diverse programmes and activities reflecting their cultures, customs and arts, allowing the public to discover the experiences, products and traditional cuisines of different peoples in a space where cultures meet and experiences multiply, promoting the values of communication, mutual understanding and cultural openness.

A number of government entities and institutions are also taking part in the festival to showcase their activities and programmes through pavilions and programmes that highlight their services, initiatives and areas of work. These include the National Library and Archives, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Abu Dhabi Majlis, Presidential Camels, Abu Dhabi Police, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, the Arabian Saluki Centre and falconry, along with other official and community entities and institutions.

This season, the festival's amusement park adds an atmosphere of fun and excitement through a variety of new rides and experiences enhanced by virtual reality technology, as well as adventures and activities suitable for all ages.

These experiences combine entertainment and innovation, offering children, young people and families a wide range of options to spend enjoyable time within an integrated entertainment environment that caters to visitors' diverse interests and gives them opportunities to discover something new with every visit.

The festival also offers a diverse artistic programme featuring art and music performances and specialised festivals, alongside national celebrations and sports and entertainment activities that enrich the events calendar throughout the season.

Food experiences occupy a prominent place among the festival's activities, through a food court featuring a variety of traditional restaurants serving Emirati and Gulf cuisine, as well as international restaurants and food trucks offering a wide choice of dishes and flavours to suit all tastes, giving visitors the chance to enjoy a complete journey that combines entertainment with diverse culinary experiences.

This space reflects part of the cultural diversity that distinguishes the festival, where local cuisine meets flavours from around the world in a family atmosphere that adds further variety and enjoyment to the visit.

Throughout the festival, Al Wathba is transformed into a vibrant destination of events and activities, with experiences spread across the festival's grounds and pavilions. This offers visitors a varied programme of experiences and strengthens the bond between families and friends and the festival as an annual occasion that brings them together in a festive atmosphere.

Through the diversity of its programmes and the breadth of its participation, the Sheikh Zayed Festival continues to consolidate its position as a platform bringing together culture, the arts, entertainment and sports, offering an integrated interactive experience that reflects the vibrancy of Abu Dhabi's cultural and entertainment scene and attracts visitors from across the UAE and beyond.

The festival welcomes visitors daily from 4 pm until midnight on weekdays, and until 1 am on weekends and public holidays. Events will continue until 13 March next year.