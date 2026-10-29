GCC Ministerial Committee for Digital Government approves AI Strategy

MANAMA, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministerial Committee for Digital Government of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has approved an "Artificial Intelligence Strategy" during the committee's 10th meeting in Bahrain.

Lieutenant General Tariq Hassan Al Hassan, Chief of Police of Bahrain, who chaired the 10th meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council Ministerial Committee for Digital Government, emphasised the importance of strengthening GCC cooperation to develop digital government, integrate government systems and services, share successful experiences and build on achievements in digital transformation.

He also highlighted the use of artificial intelligence to develop services, strengthen cybersecurity, ensure the continuity of government services and improve their quality for citizens and residents.

Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the GCC, highlighted progress in international indicators. The GCC average in the World Bank’s GovTech Maturity Index rose from around 65 points in 2020 to 88 out of 100 in 2025, exceeding the global average of around 59 points. GCC countries also scored around 90 out of 100 in digital government service delivery, compared with the global average of around 66 points.

The GCC Secretary General said these results demonstrate the scale of GCC achievements and the expertise, resources and institutional capabilities available to advance digital integration across the region.

The committee discussed several agenda items and adopted the necessary decisions and recommendations. It approved the formation of a Digital Government Award Committee, along with its responsibilities and working procedures.

As part of efforts to develop GCC cooperation in digital government, AI and digital services, the committee considered reassessing the transfer of the Digital Trust Services Committee to the GCC Ministerial Committee for Cybersecurity and adopted the GCC Artificial Intelligence Strategy. It also discussed linking national digital trust lists across GCC states to strengthen digital integration, facilitate access to digital services, improve their reliability and expand their use.

The committee reviewed digital cooperation with the European Union, the People’s Republic of China and the Arab Republic of Egypt, highlighting the value of exchanging knowledge and expertise and learning from international experience in business continuity.



