Ajman Transport Authority receives Open-Loop Pioneer 2026 Award

AJMAN, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Transport Authority has received the Open-Loop Pioneer 2026 Award during its participation in the O-CITY 2026 Conference, held in South Africa, in recognition of its leadership in adopting and implementing an Open-Loop Payment System within the UAE’s public transport ecosystem, reflecting its efforts in developing digital payment solutions and enhancing the efficiency of services provided to customers.

The Authority received the award in recognition of its implementation of innovative technological solutions that facilitate the mobility experience by enabling passengers to pay public transport fares using bank cards. This provides flexible and convenient payment options, simplifies service procedures, and enhances the efficiency of the public transport system.

The achievement reflects Ajman Transport Authority’s commitment to continuously developing its digital services and adopting advanced technologies that support the creation of an integrated smart transport ecosystem, meet customers’ expectations, and align with Ajman Government’s efforts to promote innovation, digital transformation, and quality of life in the emirate.