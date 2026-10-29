Ammar bin Humaid witnesses Ajman Chamber’s launch of Thara Investment and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem

AJMAN, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, witnessed Ajman Chamber’s launch of the Thara Investment and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem, alongside the opening of the first Thara Connect Forum at the Thara Centre for Entrepreneurship.

The event brought together government leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and representatives of economic institutions and start-up companies.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi said: “Ajman continues to develop an integrated economic and investment environment founded on innovation, supporting entrepreneurship and offering promising opportunities for growth and expansion to investors and business owners. This strengthens the emirate’s competitiveness and consolidates its position as an attractive destination for high-quality investment.”

H.H. added: “The launch of the Thara Investment and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem represents an important step in the journey to develop Ajman’s business environment. It establishes an integrated model that brings together government entities, investors, entrepreneurs and start-ups, and strengthens integration among the different components of the economic ecosystem.

“This contributes to transforming innovative ideas into successful projects and opens broader horizons for them to access finance and markets and build strategic partnerships.”

The Crown Prince of Ajman continued: “We believe that entrepreneurship is a key driver of sustainable economic development, given its role in diversifying income sources, creating new employment opportunities, empowering talent and capabilities, and strengthening the private sector’s contribution to the development journey.

“From this perspective, Ajman is committed to providing a supportive environment for entrepreneurs and innovators, enabling them to develop their projects from the idea and establishment stages through to growth, expansion and competition in regional and global markets.”

H.H. affirmed that the integration of services provided by the Thara Ecosystem and the diversity of solutions it offers to start-ups and investors enhance its ability to respond to business-market requirements and support the development of effective partnerships among different stakeholders. This creates new investment opportunities and increases added value for the local economy.

He said: “We look forward to the new ecosystem contributing to attracting more high-quality projects and investments, enabling entrepreneurs to achieve their ambitions, and creating employment opportunities that support economic and social development in the emirate.

“This aligns with Ajman’s vision for a more diverse, agile and sustainable economic future and strengthens the emirate’s position as a promising hub for investment, innovation and entrepreneurship.”

The Thara Ecosystem aims to strengthen the competitiveness of Ajman’s business environment, attract investment and empower start-ups through an integrated economic model that connects government entities, investors and entrepreneurs. It provides practical solutions for establishing businesses and accelerating their growth and expansion.

The launch was attended by Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Tourism, Culture & Media - Ajman; Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality & Planning Department; Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Ajman Executive Council; and Sheikh Rashid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Digital Department.

Engineer Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ajman Chamber, affirmed that the launch of the Thara Ecosystem represents a strategic step towards strengthening the emirate’s economic competitiveness and attracting high-quality investment through an integrated environment that supports innovation and entrepreneurship.

He noted that the ecosystem embodies the Chamber’s direction towards diversifying the local economy, empowering the private sector and achieving sustainable growth.

Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Second Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ajman Chamber, said that the ecosystem represents a qualitative leap in supporting entrepreneurs by connecting promising ventures with investors, financing opportunities and markets.

He affirmed that its integrated services will contribute to transforming ideas into successful businesses, strengthening economic partnerships and sustaining corporate growth.

Maryam Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Thara Investment and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem, affirmed that its launch establishes a new phase of economic and investment integration by bringing all elements of the business environment together under one umbrella.

She noted that the ecosystem connects founders with investors and strategic partners and provides integrated solutions supporting companies from establishment through to market expansion.

For his part, Marwan Harib Al Aryani, Group Chief Executive Officer, explained that the Thara Ecosystem provides a practical environment combining flexible workspaces, operational services, business development programmes and opportunities to engage with investors. This helps founders develop their businesses and enhance their operational efficiency and growth potential.

Ahmed Khabeer, Chief Executive Officer for Investment and Growth, noted that the ecosystem adopts an economic model linking investment, innovation and entrepreneurship, transforming challenges and opportunities into value-added ventures through attracting capital, developing partnerships, accelerating company growth and enhancing the competitiveness of Ajman’s economy.

The Thara Ecosystem comprises six integrated companies: Thara Holding, Thara Hub, Thara X, Thara Capital, Thara Experience, and Thara Foundation. Together, they provide specialised services covering start-ups’ journey from establishment through to growth and expansion.

Over five years, the ecosystem aims to generate cumulative added value of no less than AED 700 million for Ajman’s economy, enable 100 companies to establish, relocate or expand in the emirate, and contribute to creating 3,135 direct employment opportunities.

The Forum featured panel discussions on the role of government entities in supporting entrepreneurship, companies’ investment-readiness criteria, and founders’ experiences in building and expanding businesses. It also included an address by Najla Ahmed Al Midfa, Vice Chairperson of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa) and Vice Chairperson of the UAE Growth Fund, on developing entrepreneurship ecosystems.

The Forum further featured the signing of cooperation agreements, a start-up exhibition and direct meetings between investors and entrepreneurs, strengthening opportunities for economic and investment partnerships.