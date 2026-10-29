Samsung Innovation Campus 2026 begins AI training for more than 250 Emirati students

DUBAI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Samsung Gulf Electronics, in partnership with the UAE's Artificial Intelligence Office, has commenced the 2026 edition of Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC), welcoming 250 shortlisted UAE Nationals to a programme focused on developing skills in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and deep learning.

Open exclusively to UAE Nationals aged 18 to 29, the initiative provides participants with structured technical training to develop their understanding of AI and its applications, supporting their preparation for future opportunities in the workforce.

Held in conjunction with UAE Codes Day, celebrated annually on 29 October, the programme reflects the UAE's ongoing commitment to making coding and AI essential skills for the future. It also supports national efforts to expand access to hands-on learning opportunities in advanced technologies, in line with the UAE leadership's vision to invest in people, empower the next generation and strengthen the role of national talent in shaping the country's digital future.

The curriculum covers Python programming and libraries, probability and statistics, machine learning and deep learning, taking students from foundational concepts through to more advanced applications. The 2026 edition also introduces an additional generative AI course, giving participants the opportunity to explore a rapidly developing area of artificial intelligence and build skills relevant to its growing use across industries.

Shafi Alam, Senior Director and Head of the Direct to Consumer and Corporate Marketing Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: “The start of this year's Samsung Innovation Campus is an exciting moment for young Emiratis taking part. Our focus is on giving them the knowledge and technical skills to understand AI and apply what they learn as the technology becomes increasingly important across different industries.

Together with our government partners, we want to help young UAE Nationals develop the capabilities that will support their future careers and contribute to the UAE's ambitions in artificial intelligence.”

Samsung Innovation Campus forms part of Samsung's global corporate social responsibility initiative to develop AI skills among young people. Through its continued collaboration with the UAE's Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, the 2026 programme supports the development of national talent and the UAE's efforts to build local expertise in advanced technologies.

In October 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed that 29 October be designated annually as UAE Codes Day.

The occasion commemorates the launch of the region's first e-government initiative by His Highness on 29 October 2001, a pioneering milestone that laid the foundations for the region's digital transformation and supported the UAE's evolution into a nation driven by technology and innovation.

In November 2023, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) adopted the UAE's proposal to designate 29 October as the International Day of Programming. This recognition reflected the UAE's leadership in programming and technology and reaffirmed its position as a global destination for talent and creative minds from around the world.