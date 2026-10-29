RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of UK of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to UAE

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at H.H.’s palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, Geraldine MacCaffrey, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the UAE, and Gemma Stevenson, Consul General of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. They called on H.H. to extend their greetings on the occasion of assuming their new posts.

H.H. welcomed the Ambassador and the Consul General, wishing them success in carrying out their duties in a manner that contributes to strengthening bilateral cooperation across various fields.

For their part, Geraldine MacCaffrey and Gemma Stevenson expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for his generous hospitality and warm reception. They also praised the UAE’s regional and international standing and the development taking place across various sectors in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.