Abu Dhabi's Festival of Health returns in December, advancing emirate's vision for healthier communities

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), announces the return of the Festival of Health this December, reinforcing the emirate's commitment to building healthier, more resilient communities.

The free-entry event will take place from 11 to 15 December at Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi and from 24 to 28 December at Al Jahili Park in Al Ain, bringing communities together through a vibrant mix of educational experiences, interactive activities and family-friendly entertainment that make learning about health fun, meaningful and accessible to all.

At the heart of the initiative is Abu Dhabi's commitment to shifting from reactive healthcare towards a preventive, proactive model that places people and communities at the centre of better health outcomes. Aligned with the emirate's wider Healthy Living movement, the Festival is built around four core pillars: movement, nutrition, sleep and mental wellbeing. It seeks to bridge the gap between awareness and action through hands-on learning, practical guidance and engaging experiences.

Designed as an inclusive community experience, the festival welcomes families, young people, older adults and People of Determination, ensuring that health education and wellbeing experiences are accessible to all. Through evidence-based workshops, cooking demonstrations, fitness sessions, mindfulness activities, interactive challenges and family-friendly experiences, visitors will have opportunities to build their knowledge, explore healthier alternatives and develop practical skills they can apply well beyond their visit. Combining learning, play, and shared experiences, the Festival encourages visitors to see wellbeing as a source of enjoyment, energy and personal achievement.

Taking place during the UAE's Year of the Family, the Festival reinforces the important role families play in shaping healthy behaviours across generations. By encouraging children, parents and grandparents to learn, participate and discover new experiences together, it promotes a shared understanding of health and wellbeing, inspiring positive habits that can become part of everyday family life.

The Festival of Health is underpinned by strong cross-sector collaboration, bringing together government entities, the private sector and communities. Reflecting Abu Dhabi's whole-of-society approach to prevention, these partnerships recognise that building healthier communities is a shared responsibility, requiring sustained efforts to increase awareness, remove barriers and support lasting behaviour change.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, the Festival continues to evolve as a flagship community platform supporting Abu Dhabi's long-term public health priorities. Beyond encouraging participation during the event, it seeks to inspire a lasting culture of prevention, empowering individuals to take an active role in their health and contributing to a healthier, more resilient Abu Dhabi for generations to come.