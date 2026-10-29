Abu Dhabi University celebrates graduation of 19th cohort across six colleges

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi University (ADU) celebrated the graduation of 1,891 students from the Class of 2026 during four days of ceremonies held at its Abu Dhabi campus. The celebrations brought together graduates from across the University's academic disciplines, marking a significant milestone in their academic journeys as they prepare to pursue new opportunities and aspirations

The graduation ceremonies were attended by Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, alongside members of the University's senior leadership, college deans, faculty members and graduates' families.

The cohort comprised 1,093 female graduates (57.8%) and 798 male graduates (42.2%), of whom 44.9% were Emirati, reflecting the university’s strong commitment to nurturing local talent. Of the graduating cohort, 777 students achieved academic distinction, highlighting the university’s continued focus on academic excellence and preparing graduates with the knowledge and skills to contribute to the UAE’s evolving economic and social priorities.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said: “Graduation marks an important milestone in a student's academic journey, but it also signals the beginning of new opportunities and responsibilities. In a world shaped by rapid technological change and evolving professional demands, the value of education lies in what graduates know today, their ability to keep learning, adapt to new challenges and turn knowledge into meaningful impact.

At Abu Dhabi University, we believe higher education must prepare students not simply for their first job, but to think critically and help shape the future of their industries and communities. As the UAE continues to advance its ambitions for a knowledge-driven economy, our responsibility is to develop talent that can translate education into ideas, solutions and lasting value for society.”

ADU remains committed to strengthening the UAE’s education sector and investing in people as a foundation for sustainable development and future-building, reflecting the enduring vision of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Since its establishment in 2003, the university has graduated 33,000 students, many of whom have gone on to contribute to industries and communities across the UAE and internationally. With more than 65 programs across diverse disciplines, ADU continues to deliver future-focused education that equips graduates with the knowledge and skills to adapt to evolving industry needs and contribute to a knowledge-driven economy.

The graduation celebration comes as ADU continues to expand its academic offering in line with evolving student interests and workforce needs. From Fall 2027, the university will introduce undergraduate programs at its Dubai Campus, further broadening access to its academic portfolio and supporting the development of talent in emerging and established fields across the UAE.