Dubai Health earns highest rating in International Epic Gold Stars Programme

DUBAI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Health has earned Epic Gold Star Configuration Level 10 for the second consecutive year for its Electronic Health Record (EHR) system, reflecting its commitment to leveraging digital transformation to elevate the patient experience.

The recognition maintains Dubai Health’s position among only 5% of healthcare institutions worldwide to achieve this level of system configuration. It also highlights Dubai Health's ongoing focus on digital innovation as an integrated academic health system, supporting high-quality, safe care, while demonstrating how easier access to health information for healthcare professionals contributes to more seamless patient care and a more connected healthcare experience.

Dubai Health attained 94% of Epic's Gold Star configuration criteria, achieving one of the highest levels of optimization for the world's leading electronic health record (EHR) platform. It also achieved an 82% Epic Gold Star "In Use" score, driven by the successful adoption of advanced Epic capabilities across its clinical and operational teams. This accomplishment was announced during Epic's UGM 2026 event in Wisconsin, USA, where Dubai Health was acknowledged among leading healthcare institutions worldwide for Epic system utilization.

Epic is a leading electronic health record (EHR) system that enables healthcare organizations to manage patient health information, coordinate care, and support clinical and operational processes.

With more than 700 healthcare institutions worldwide using Epic, the Gold Star program is widely recognized as a global benchmark for how effectively healthcare organizations configure, optimize, and maximize the value of their electronic health record systems to improve care delivery and operational performance. Level 10 represents the program’s highest distinction, recognizing institutions for their advanced adoption of the system’s Gold Star features.

Atif Albraiki, Chief Digital and AI Officer at Dubai Health, said: “This recognition reflects our ongoing efforts to ensure that technology meaningfully supports our patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals. Earning Epic Gold Star Level 10 for the second year demonstrates how we optimize our digital ecosystem to enable safer, smarter, and more connected care.”

He added: “This places us among leading healthcare institutions globally in leveraging the capabilities of electronic health records, while encouraging us to continue developing our digital ecosystem to improve the patient experience across the care journey.”

As part of its broader digital transformation journey and in alignment with its AI strategy, Dubai Health is expanding the use of innovative Epic capabilities that improve the patient experience.

Among these, the Dubai Health app offers patients admitted to the hospital and those receiving emergency care a personalized experience with secure access to health information throughout their stay, including daily schedules, medications, educational resources, and communication with their care team. The app helps patients remain informed, engaged, and actively involved in their care journey while providing access to digital tools they can continue using after discharge.

Another capability is Fast Pass, a feature that automatically offers earlier appointments to patients when cancellations become available, helping reduce waiting times, improve access to care, optimize clinic schedules, and minimize the need for manual appointment coordination.

Dubai Health also utilizes Generative AI Summaries, enabling clinicians to review a patient's medical history, recent care activities, and admission details through concise AI-generated summaries. By surfacing key clinical information within their existing workflow, the feature supports more informed decision-making and allows clinicians to dedicate more time to patient care.