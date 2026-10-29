Bloomberg Invest expands in the Middle East with inaugural Dubai edition

DUBAI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Bloomberg today announced the launch of Bloomberg Invest Dubai, expanding the globally recognized Bloomberg Invest series in the Middle East in collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

The inaugural Dubai edition, themed “Family Offices and the Future of Wealth,” will take place on 12 November 2026 in Dubai. The event will convene global investors, family office principals, private bankers, venture capitalists and policymakers to examine how capital is being deployed in an increasingly complex global environment.

As markets navigate geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, family offices and alternative investors are playing a more influential role in global capital flows. Conversations at Bloomberg Invest Dubai will explore where capital is moving, how portfolio construction is evolving as alternatives become mainstream, and Dubai’s positioning as a global hub for investment dialogue.

The launch of Bloomberg Invest Dubai marks the beginning of a three-year strategic collaboration between Bloomberg Media and DET. The collaboration will span access to Bloomberg Media’s global live convenings, on-the-ground content capture across key moments in Dubai’s global events calendar, custom multimedia storytelling distributed across Bloomberg’s cross-platform ecosystem, and ongoing briefing sessions drawing on insights from Bloomberg Economics, Bloomberg Intelligence and Bloomberg’s proprietary data capabilities.

Karen Saltser, CEO of Bloomberg Media, said: “Expanding Bloomberg Invest in the Middle East through this collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism reflects the region’s rising influence in global capital markets and the increasing prominence of family offices and private capital in shaping the future of wealth.”

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “Dubai and the wider UAE have established a leading position in the global wealth and investment landscape, attracting an increasingly influential community of family offices, private capital and institutional investors. As the role of family offices evolves from wealth preservation to shaping global investment flows and long-term economic growth, the importance of connecting capital, ideas and opportunity has never been greater.

“The event in Dubai reflects our commitment to positioning the emirate at the centre of these global conversations, bringing together the decision-makers influencing the future of wealth and investment. Bloomberg Invest Dubai provides an important platform for informed dialogue, new connections and the exchange of perspectives, while reinforcing Dubai’s role as a trusted, globally connected hub for capital, enterprise and long-term value creation, in line with the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.”

Bloomberg Invest is a global franchise convening leading investors and policymakers to examine market strategy, capital allocation and long-term economic transformation. The series convenes across five key international markets, including New York, Hong Kong, Dallas, Dubai and Tokyo, underscoring its role as a platform for high-level investment dialogue across the world’s major financial and investment centers.