Erth Zayed Philanthropies hosts 2026 UAE Strategic Philanthropy Network gathering

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Erth Zayed Philanthropies has organised and hosted the 2026 UAE Strategic Philanthropy Network gathering, bringing together representatives from philanthropic organizations, government entities and the private sector across the UAE to strengthen collaboration, exchange knowledge and explore opportunities for collective action and to create lasting impact.

Building on previous events organized by the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs, this year's edition – held under the theme “Building the Future of Philanthropy Together” – marked a new chapter for the Network, with Erth Zayed Philanthropies assuming responsibility for convening its members. The gathering welcomed around 60 participants from across the UAE's philanthropic sector.

The meeting opened with a keynote address by Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Secretary-General of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, who reflected on the UAE's longstanding values of generosity and solidarity and emphasized the importance of cooperation in creating meaningful and enduring impact.

Al Khaili, Secretary-General of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, said: “The future of philanthropy depends on our ability to bring together our collective experience, expertise and resources in ways that create tangible, long-term change. The UAE Strategic Philanthropy Network provides an important opportunity for organizations across the sector to learn from one another, identify shared priorities and explore new ways of working together. By enhancing these connections, we can build on the UAE's longstanding tradition of giving and contribute to a more effective and sustainable philanthropic sector.”

Three breakout sessions explored key priorities for the sector: Mobilizing Capital for Lasting Social Change, Innovation with Purpose, and Strategic Alignment and International Engagement.

Discussions focused on bolstering institutional capabilities, improving approaches to impact measurement, exploring collaborative funding opportunities and encouraging purposeful innovation. Participants also identified areas for future collaboration, including investing in talent, empowering young people, sharing knowledge and expertise, and expanding partnerships across sectors and internationally.

Reflecting on the Network's next chapter, he dded: " At Erth Zayed Philanthropies, we believe that advancing philanthropy requires us to look beyond individual initiatives and work collectively towards a unified purpose. Our role in hosting this gathering reinforces our commitment to bringing partners together, combining our strengths and advancing philanthropy across the UAE and beyond. We look forward to building the future of philanthropy together by strengthening a network that can respond to today's needs and prepare for the challenges of tomorrow."