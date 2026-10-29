Louvre Abu Dhabi releases a collection of limited-edition prints

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Louvre Abu Dhabi and LITO Masters announced the release of a unique collection of limited-edition prints, bringing some of the world’s most celebrated masterpieces directly into collectors’ homes.

The launch features official reproductions of works from the museum’s collection by Fragonard, Renoir, Mondrian, Hokusai and Kandinsky along with pieces by other iconic artists.

Each painting has been meticulously recreated using LITO’s patented 3D Hi-Rnd© technology, faithfully reproducing every brushstroke, texture, and nuance of the original artwork. By capturing both the colours and the relief of the paintings, this process allows collectors to experience the full emotional and aesthetic impact of the masterpieces, bridging the experience of the museum and the private space.

A dedicated three-day scanning session was conducted inside Louvre Abu Dhabi using high-precision scanners specially brought from Austria in the presence of the LITO expert team. Each reproduction was rigorously reviewed and approved by the scientific, curatorial and collection management team at Louvre Abu Dhabi prior to release, safeguarding the integrity of the artworks.

Available as limited editions, each work is a unique invitation to experience the aesthetic and emotional qualities of these masterpieces firsthand. Through this initiative, Louvre Abu Dhabi and LITO Masters reaffirm their shared dedication to innovation and cross-cultural exchange.

Lamya Al Nuaimi, Director of Development, Marketing and Communications, said: “This collaboration marks an exciting step in making the Louvre Abu Dhabi collection accessible to a wider global audience. Our partnership with LITO offers the public a new way to engage with these masterpieces, preserving their essence while introducing them into personal spaces around the world.”

Charles Gouchault, Founding Partner of LITO Masters, said: “We are very proud of this partnership with Louvre Abu Dhabi, a museum unlike any other, that fosters meaningful connections through art. This initiative extends the reach of the museum’s collection beyond its walls. By leveraging LITO’s technology, we are able to offer the public a new way to connect with these works, while contributing to their long-term cultural preservation.”