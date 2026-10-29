UAE hosts IAEA School of Radiation Emergency Management to strengthen national emergency preparedness

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA), launched the IAEA School of Radiation Emergency Management in Abu Dhabi, bringing together professionals from more than 25 national entities to strengthen the UAE's nuclear and radiological emergency preparedness and response capabilities.

The two-week programme, held from 12 to 23 October 2026 under the IAEA Technical Cooperation Programme, aims to develop national expertise, enhance coordination among relevant authorities and support the implementation of international safety standards and guidance.

The school combines lectures, practical sessions and exercises covering key aspects of nuclear and radiological emergency management. It also provides a platform for participants to exchange knowledge, share experiences and strengthen their ability to coordinate effective responses to potential emergencies.

The opening ceremony was attended by Hamad Al Kaabi, Director General of FANR; Major General Salem Al Dhaheri, Director General of Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority; and representatives of the IAEA and participating national organisations.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Hamad Al Kaabi, Director General of FANR, said: "Recent geopolitical developments have highlighted the importance of remaining vigilant and prepared for potential nuclear and radiological emergencies. The UAE remains committed to maintaining a high level of readiness through continuous improvement of its emergency arrangements, investment in national expertise and close cooperation with international partners. Our priority is to ensure that the country is equipped to respond effectively to any emergency while safeguarding the public, workers and the environment."

Major General Salem Abdullah bin Barrak Al Dhaheri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, affirmed that strengthening institutional relations with international organisations and national entities constitutes a fundamental pillar in developing capabilities, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise, unifying efforts, and ensuring the integration of roles in planning, preparedness and response.

His Excellency noted that addressing emergencies of this nature requires sustained readiness, close cooperation and coordination among specialised entities, and continuous investment in personnel training and the development of operational practices, thereby enhancing the protection of lives and property.

Conducted internationally since 2015, the IAEA School of Radiation Emergency Management supports countries in strengthening their capacity to prepare for and respond to nuclear and radiological emergencies. Hosting the programme in Abu Dhabi underscores the UAE's continued cooperation with the IAEA and its commitment to maintaining high standards of nuclear and radiological safety.