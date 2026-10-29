Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with CEO of Standard Chartered Group

DUBAI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), met today with Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive of leading international banking group Standard Chartered.

The meeting, held at His Highness’s office, discussed key global developments shaping the future of the international banking and financial sector, as well as emerging opportunities that can be harnessed through broader integration across global markets.

H.H. reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with the global financial sector by providing key enablers, including a flexible, advanced regulatory framework and world-class digital and physical infrastructure. These factors create significant opportunities for financial institutions to expand their operations internationally from the UAE.

H.H. also expressed his appreciation for Standard Chartered’s longstanding association with the UAE’s banking sector with a presence dating back to 1958.

The discussions also explored Standard Chartered’s vision for the future of the financial sector at both the regional and global levels. Rooted in a banking heritage and extensive expertise derived from nearly 170 years of global operations, the Group’s broad international network spans Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas, providing sophisticated cross-border services in investment, trade and wealth management.

The meeting also highlighted the strong growth of Dubai’s financial sector, of which the DIFC is a key pillar, with a particular focus on innovation. As of July 2026, the number of companies specialising in artificial intelligence, financial technology and innovation had reached 1,933, representing annual growth of 39%.

The discussions further addressed Dubai’s ambitious strategic objectives for the financial sector, as outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, particularly its goal of becoming one of the world’s top four financial centres by 2033.

For his part, Bill Winters expressed his pride in Standard Chartered’s longstanding association with the UAE spanning several decades. He highlighted Dubai’s leading role as one of the most prominent financial centres in the region and worldwide, reflected in the Group’s early call to establish its regional headquarters in Dubai. He said Standard Chartered is looking forward to strengthening this partnership while exploring new avenues for cooperation that support the strategic objectives for mutual advancement.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC); and Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers.

Standard Chartered Group operates across 55 markets. The Group reported operating income of $20.94 billion for the year ended 31 December 2025. Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges.