Abu Dhabi Chamber reports 6,224 active energy-sector members, 11% rise in new registrations

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has announced that its active energy-sector membership reached 6,224 as of October 2026, with more than 2,500 companies joining since the beginning of 2024. New registrations in the sector rose by 11% in 2025 compared with 2024.

The figures underline the scale and diversity of Abu Dhabi’s energy business base and the companies providing the expertise, services, technology and supplies the sector needs. Members operate across engineering and construction, oilfield services, trade and supply, manufacturing and logistics, alongside finance, R&D and IT services, bringing together a broad range of capabilities across the energy value chain.

The Chamber will draw on this membership base during its participation in ADIPEC 2026 to help private-sector companies build partnerships, access markets and connect with energy industry leaders, investors and other participants across the value chain. Its presence will provide a platform to showcase the capabilities of Abu Dhabi businesses and explore opportunities aligned with their expertise and growth ambitions.

Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “Energy companies make an important contribution to Abu Dhabi’s economy, providing the expertise, services, technology and industrial capabilities that support the sector’s development. As our energy membership grows, so does our responsibility to understand these companies’ needs, represent their interests and help them compete.

At ADIPEC, we are focused on connecting members with the companies and institutions driving investment and development, helping them understand market requirements, identify partners and strengthen their position in energy value chains.”

He added: “ADIPEC brings business leaders, investors and policymakers from around the world to Abu Dhabi, giving the private sector an important opportunity to build direct relationships with those shaping the future of energy. We are working to turn that access into value for our members by showcasing their capabilities, deepening their understanding of industry trends and helping them establish commercial relationships that can develop into long-term collaboration.”

Hosted by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), ADIPEC 2026 will take place from 2 to 5 November at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The event will bring together energy leaders, policymakers, investors and technology companies to discuss the outlook for energy markets, security of supply, investment opportunities and new technologies.

The Chamber’s participation will help connect these international discussions with the needs of local businesses, particularly SMEs, suppliers and service providers. Understanding the priorities of major companies, buyers’ requirements and changes in supply chains can help businesses identify where their capabilities are needed, refine their offerings and services, and better prepare to pursue opportunities in the sector.

ADIPEC will also enable the Chamber to strengthen engagement with businesses and partner organisations, gaining further insight into private-sector priorities and challenges. This dialogue will inform its work to represent members’ interests and develop services that support business expansion, while providing a basis for pursuing partnerships and maintaining relationships beyond the exhibition.

During the event, Abu Dhabi Chamber will recognise a number of companies through the Abu Dhabi Chamber Sustainability Label, acknowledging their commitment to responsible business practices and stronger organisational performance. The recognition will give these companies visibility among the business community and energy industry stakeholders, highlighting their efforts to embed sustainability in their operations and corporate decision-making.

The Sustainability Label’s presence at ADIPEC reflects the Chamber’s wider commitment to private-sector competitiveness, encouraging companies to strengthen their performance and build trust with business partners. The programme connects business growth with corporate responsibility and highlights practices that support lasting relationships with customers, business partners and supply chains.