EU contributed €32.3 billion to help developing countries combat climate change in 2025

BRUSSELS, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- In 2025 the EU contributed €32.3 billion from public sources and mobilised an additional €9.3 billion in private finance to help developing countries combat climate change and adapt to its impacts.

The €32.3 billion in climate finance from public sources includes €4.3 billion from the EU budget, also from the European development fund, and €2.7 billion from the European Investment Bank.

The overall public figure is calculated on the basis of commitments for bilateral finance and disbursements of multilateral finance reported for calendar year 2025.

The €9.3 billion figure represents private financial support mobilised through public interventions (e.g. guarantees, syndicated loans, direct investments in companies, credit lines, etc.). It does not include any of the public finance used to mobilise this private financial support.