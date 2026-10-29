Umm Al Qaiwain Chamber organises Business and Investment Forum

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Umm Al Qaiwain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with Building Materials Group (BMG), held the UAQ Chamber Business and Investment Forum today.

The forum brought together 60 companies under the group’s umbrella, along with government entities and economic and investment institutions. It aimed to strengthen communication within the business community, explore investment opportunities in the emirate, and build strategic partnerships that support economic growth.

The forum forms part of the Chamber’s efforts to foster direct engagement among investors, businesspeople and relevant entities, and to highlight the emirate’s economic strengths and investment opportunities. These efforts support investment attraction and expand engagement.

The forum was attended by Khalfan Ahmed Misfer, Chairman of the Chamber’s Board; Abdullah Al Hassawi, Chamber Board Member; Aisha Rashid Leytaim, Chamber Board Member and Chairwoman of the Umm Al Qaiwain Businesswomen Council; Ahmed Obaid Ibrahim Al Ali, Director General of the Chamber; and Dr. Mustafa Sasa, Chairman of Building Materials Group, alongside members of the group’s board, company representatives and participating entities.

Government and economic institutions, including the Department of Economic Development in Umm Al Qaiwain, as well as strategic partners: the Umm Al Qaiwain Industrial Authority, Sobha Realty Group UAQ, Umm Al Qaiwain Free Trade Zone and National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain.

The programme featured presentations by participating entities highlighting their activities and services, investment opportunities in the emirate, and the incentives and advantages available to investors. The presentations helped companies explore opportunities to invest and expand across various economic sectors.

The forum also hosted direct business-to-business meetings between company representatives, government entities, and strategic partners. Discussions covered cooperation and investment opportunities, the exchange of expertise and information, and the potential for new commercial and investment partnerships, strengthening integration across sectors and supporting business growth in the emirate.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Abdullah Al Hassawi, a member of the Chamber’s Board of Directors, stressed the importance of economic forums that bring investors and businesspeople together with government entities and strategic partners. He noted their role in encouraging direct communication, highlighting investment opportunities.

He said the forum provides an important platform, connecting investors from outside the UAE with relevant entities in Umm Al Qaiwain and introducing them to opportunities across different sectors, particularly commercial licensing and investment in land. This helps attract investment and establish new economic partnerships.

Al Hassawi added that such meetings encourage more investors to explore opportunities in the emirate and open up broader avenues for cooperation among companies and economic institutions, supporting investment activity and enhancing the competitiveness of the business environment.

The forum concluded with the Chamber recognising its strategic partners and Building Materials Group appreciating their contributions to organising the forum and ensuring its success. The group also recognised the Chamber and its strategic partners for supporting cooperation and strengthening connections between the business community and economic institutions.