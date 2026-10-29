Absa establishes DIFC presence to connect Gulf capital with Africa

DUBAI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Absa Group has opened a new office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), strengthening its ability to support trade and investment flows between the Gulf and African markets.

Located in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, the office brings Absa closer to corporates, investors and financial institutions across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Dubai's position as a financial and commercial hub linking the Middle East, Asia and Africa makes it a strategic location for Absa to engage institutions seeking investment and business opportunities across the continent.

Zaid Moola, Chief Executive: Corporate and Investment Banking, said: “International trade plays a critical role in driving investment, business expansion and economic growth. CIB’s role is to connect clients to the capital, market expertise and cross-border capabilities they need to pursue opportunities across the Middle East–Africa corridor. Our presence in Dubai strengthens our ability to originate and support these flows, while drawing on Absa’s deep understanding of African markets.”

Cheryl Buss, Chief Executive Officer, Absa International, said: “Our decision to establish a presence in Dubai reflects the growing importance of the Gulf in Africa's trade and investment landscape. Investment decisions are shaped by more than the availability of capital. They require an understanding of local markets, the right relationships and confidence in how opportunities can be pursued.”

“By combining our deep African expertise with a presence closer to regional decision-makers, we are strengthening our ability to support clients as they navigate these considerations and pursue their long-term ambitions,” added Buss.

The expansion is a key component of Absa's international corridor strategy, which connects global sources of capital and trade with African markets. The UAE/GCC corridor presents opportunities across multiple industries including infrastructure, energy, logistics, agriculture and fast-moving consumer goods, where regional corporates, sovereign-linked entities, institutional investors and trading houses are exploring investment, trade and expansion opportunities. Absa's Dubai presence provides a platform to engage these organisations and connect their business priorities with relevant expertise across its African network.

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said: “We are delighted to welcome Absa Group to DIFC as they expand their international presence from Dubai. DIFC has become an anchor point for institutions connecting capital, expertise and opportunities between the Middle East and Africa, and Absa’s deep expertise and extensive African network will add further momentum to this growing investment and trade corridor. Their presence also reinforces Dubai’s position as a global financial hub and DIFC’s role in enabling financial institutions to access new markets and opportunities.”

DIFC has become the preferred base for African financial institutions building cross-border trade and investment corridors through Dubai. Absa’s international reflects DIFC’s growing role as a platform connecting African firms with capital, clients and opportunities across the MEASA region from Dubai.

Absa Bank Limited (DIFC Branch) is authorised under a Category 4 licence issued by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). The licence permits the branch to arrange deals in investments, advise on financial products, and arrange and advise on credit. These activities enable the branch to engage eligible clients on Absa’s full suite of Corporate and Investment Banking products, drawing on the expertise and capabilities of its wider African banking network.