Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, National Media Authority collaborate to strengthen, lead public health education in UAE

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), a flagship hospital in the UAE for serious and complex care and a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Media Authority (NMA) to strengthen public health education and expand access to trusted medical expertise across the UAE.

Signed during the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026, the MoU will combine SSMC's expertise in complex and specialised care with NMA's national media reach to support a more informed and prevention-focused approach to health.

The partnership will support joint health education and public awareness campaigns, with opportunities to share medical expertise through national media channels and outreach activities. It will also raise awareness of SSMC's specialised healthcare services and advanced clinical capabilities.

Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer at SSMC, said: “At SSMC, we believe better health begins with giving people the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions about their wellbeing. Through our partnership with the National Media Authority, as the only Academic JCI Accredited hospital in the UAE, we aim to bring trusted medical expertise to more people across the UAE, through national health awareness campaigns and media platforms.”

Dr. Al Kaabi added, “By encouraging prevention, early intervention and greater health awareness, we aim to drive patient education to encourage individuals and families to take a more proactive approach to their health.”

Ibrahim Abdul Latif Al Mosa, Executive Director of the Support Services Sector at NMA, said: “This partnership with Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City highlights the important role of collaboration between the national media and healthcare sectors in raising health awareness and ensuring that reliable medical information reaches communities across the UAE.

At the National Media Authority, we are committed to using our media platforms to support health education initiatives and share credible, expert-led content that promotes prevention and empowers people to make informed decisions about their health and wellbeing.”

The partnership will support a more connected approach to public health communication, helping ensure that reliable medical information reaches wider audiences and contributes to a stronger culture of prevention and wellbeing across the UAE.