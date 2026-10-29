SCCI strengthens private sector’s role in supporting tourism growth and sustainability

SHARJAH,29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by its Sectoral Business Groups, participated in the 13th edition of the Sharjah International Travel and Tourism Forum (SITTF) 2026, showcasing its role in supporting the business community, strengthening public-private sector engagement, and promoting partnerships among businesses operating in the tourism sector.

Organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), the forum took place at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre under the theme “New Waves of Tourism Spectrum”. SITTF 2026 brought together a distinguished group of government officials, visionaries, and experts in the tourism industry to exchange knowledge, share insights, and discuss the latest developments shaping the future of travel. It served as a dynamic platform for industry professionals and specialists to explore opportunities and inspire sustainable growth within the tourism sector.

The Sharjah Chamber’s pavilion featured representatives of its Sectoral Business Groups, who highlighted SCCI’s commitment to facilitating engagement between private-sector companies and government entities. They showcased SCCI’s efforts to support businesses by identifying their needs and opening channels for dialogue on opportunities to expand economic activities.

The pavilion also highlighted SCCI’s initiatives designed to build cross-sector partnerships, promote the exchange of knowledge and expertise, and expand collaboration among companies and institutions operating in the tourism and travel sector. These efforts aim to support business growth and enhance the sector’s contribution to Sharjah’s economic development.

Furthermore, the Sharjah Chamber held a series of business meetings with representatives of organisations and institutions in the tourism and travel sector to discuss key industry trends, emerging practices, and opportunities to develop tourism activities through innovation.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the Sharjah Chamber’s participation in the forum underscores the strategic importance of tourism as a vital sector supporting economic development. He highlighted the sector’s role in enhancing Sharjah’s appeal and creating broader opportunities for businesses across related industries.

He noted that advancing the tourism sector requires coordinated efforts among relevant stakeholders and private-sector institutions, in addition to fostering partnerships that promote innovation and sustainability and enhance the competitiveness of tourist destinations.

As part of the forum’s programme, Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, took part in a panel discussion entitled “Building Resilient Tourist Destinations”. The discussion explored strategies for helping destinations adapt to evolving trends, strengthen their sustainability frameworks, and leverage innovation and strategic partnerships to drive tourism growth and enhance the sector’s preparedness for the future.

Al Shamsi outlined the Sharjah Chamber’s efforts to advance the tourism sector and strengthen the business community’s role in its growth. These include forging partnerships with key stakeholders, enhancing the effectiveness of SCCI’s Sectoral Business Groups, and creating platforms that facilitate networking and the exchange of expertise among companies and institutions. These efforts help unlock promising opportunities and broaden cooperation across the tourism and travel value chain.

At the conclusion of the forum, the Sharjah Chamber was honoured in recognition of its strategic partnership and valuable contribution to supporting the forum’s activities.