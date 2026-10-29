Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1 unveils ‘iconic’ new venue for sport ahead of upcoming edition

DUBAI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1 has unveiled the ‘World’s Most Iconic Padel Court’ amid intense preparations to welcome elite players and fans for the tournament’s 2026 edition. Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, the global padel showcase gets underway at the Hamdan Sports Complex from 8 to 15 November.

The distinctive new court taking shape at the Dubai Opera Garden, opposite the Burj Khalifa, marks a major milestone for padel in the UAE. Held in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council, the championship itself will open with a showcase event designed to deliver an engaging experience for players, guests, and spectators, reflecting Dubai’s ongoing commitment to pushing traditional boundaries in global sport.

The 2026 edition of the tournament will bring together the world’s leading padel players for a week of top-tier action across the men’s and women’s fields, with premier hospitality, entertainment, and dedicated fan experiences adding to the lively atmosphere.

Commenting on the occasion, Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, stated that organising the Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1 tournament in cooperation with the Council, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, underscores Dubai’s standing as a premier global destination for major international sporting events.

He said: “Hosting the tournament’s main competitions at the Hamdan Sports Complex, alongside distinctive initiatives staged at the emirate’s prominent landmarks, reflects the integration between Dubai’s world-class sporting infrastructure and its global attractions. This synergy continues to draw the world’s top athletic talent, deliver exceptional experiences for spectators, and foster the continued growth and community reach of padel.”

For his part, Ivan Modia, Chief Executive Officer of Gallop Global and Tournament Director of Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1, said: “Dubai continues to set new benchmarks in sports and entertainment, and launching distinctive initiatives such as the ‘World’s Most Iconic Padel Court’ reflects the emirate’s ongoing ambition to go beyond conventional boundaries. With the support of Emaar, we are taking a new step toward solidifying Dubai’s position as a global destination for padel and bringing the sport closer to a wider audience by delivering experiences that inspire both players and fans alike.”

Across eight days of competition, the Hamdan Sports Complex will host the professional main draw, where players will compete for crucial ranking points and prize money while spectators enjoy a wide range of accompanying fan activations. Several of the world’s top-ranked padel stars are confirmed to participate, including Agustín Tapia, Fede Chingotto, Ale Galán, Delfi Brea, and Bea González.

With the tournament approaching, further details regarding the new court – including its architectural design, opening arrangements, and accompanying activities – will be announced soon, marking a new chapter for padel in Dubai and adding a fresh dimension to the emirate’s sporting and entertainment calendar.