Dubai World Trade Centre to host 20 international exhibitions, events in November

DUBAI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) will host 20 international exhibitions and events in November across its two venues, DWTC and Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City Dubai. The November calendar brings together companies, experts and professionals from around the world across a diverse range of industry sectors, spanning food and beverages, construction, automotive, education, policing and security, art, fitness and technology.

The November calendar features several major events, including Gulfood Manufacturing, Automechanika Dubai, World Police Summit, World Art Dubai, Big 5 Global and HYROX Dubai.

The month's events begin from 3rd to 5th November with ISM Middle East, now in its 19th year. This year's programme features more than 120 expert-led talks and panels exploring sustainability, ethical sourcing, waste reduction and next-generation eco-friendly packaging.

Private Label Middle East will also take place from 3rd to 5th November, uniting more than 600 brands and 200 manufacturers from 50 countries. More than 8,000 visitors are expected, with panel discussions focused on changing consumer behaviour and building long-term manufacturing partnerships.

Gulfood Manufacturing returns for its 12th edition from 3rd to 5th November with more than 2,500 exhibitors from 72 countries. The three-day show spans five key sectors, covering ingredients, processing, packaging, supply chain solutions, and control and automation, alongside the FoodTech Summit.

Running alongside Gulfood Manufacturing, GulfHost connects global suppliers and Hotels, Restaurants, and Cafés (HoReCa) buyers to showcase the latest in commercial kitchen equipment, catering solutions and hotel furnishings.

GESS Dubai will take place from 10th to 12th November. Now in its 19th year and themed “The Spark,” Global Educational Supplies & Solutions (GESS Dubai) is a leading platform for education professionals to explore new learning technology and global best practice. This year's agenda focuses on the future, with dedicated exhibitions and panel discussions spotlighting the trends that are transforming education, from AI to AR tools.

EV World will also take place from 10th to 12th November, bringing together manufacturers, policymakers and investors to explore innovations across electric vehicles, charging infrastructure and smart mobility.

Automechanika Dubai returns for its 23rd year at Dubai Exhibition Centre from 10th to 12th November, supported by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). With more than 1,500 exhibitors, over 30,000 trade buyers and 11 product sections, the programme spans fleet, workshop and mobility conferences.

The November calendar also includes the World Vape Show, now in its sixth year, from 10th to 12th November, while World Tobacco Middle East will take place on 10th and 11th November, bringing together more than 250 global suppliers for two days of panels on regulation and the latest machinery innovations.

Dubai Exhibition Centre will host the 1st ICAI GCC Annual International Conference on 14th and 15th November. Held under the theme “Chakra: The Wheel of the Rising Era,” the conference brings together finance professionals, business leaders and policymakers to exchange insights on economic growth, leadership and business transformation.

The World Police Summit will take place from 16th to 18th November under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Hosted by Dubai Police under the theme “Connected for Impact,” the summit will bring together global law enforcement leaders and security experts.

The programme spans AI-driven policing, cybercrime and crisis response, with the Summit Awards, Thematic Theatres and a Demonstration Hub spotlighting the latest innovations in public safety.

The Mining Show will take place on 16th and 17th November, with more than 300 exhibitors, 150 speakers and 5,500 attendees expected. The two-day event brings together the full mining value chain, from exploration to investment, with expert-led panels on the latest technological advancements.

The Middle East Organic and Natural Products Expo will take place from 16th to 18th November, uniting buyers, suppliers and industry experts across five market segments, covering food and beverages, health and wellness, agriculture and environment, sustainable lifestyles, and beauty and personal care.

The International Apparel & Textile Fair will also take place from 16th to 18th November, connecting international manufacturers and suppliers with buyers, retailers and designers, spanning apparel, fabrics, textiles, footwear and accessories.

Dubai International Food Safety Conference, organised by Dubai Municipality's Food Safety Department, will take place on 16th and 17th November, bringing together regulators, industry experts, researchers and academics to strengthen food safety standards and showcase the latest solutions and technologies in food safety.

World Art Dubai returns for its 12th edition from 19th to 22nd November, held in strategic partnership with Dubai Culture. The event will unite more than 105 galleries and groups and over 195 solo artists from more than 65 countries, with over 10,000 artworks on show. Workshops, live performances and the Future Artists Award complete the programme.

Big 5 Global will take place from 23rd to 26th November, supported by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, bringing the world of construction and urban development together under one roof, with more than 1,800 exhibitors, over 450 speakers and participants from more than 165 countries.

The programme will focus on the latest developments in construction, urban development, supply chains, technology and sustainability. Highlights include the Big 5 Global Leaders' Summit, the FutureTech Summit and the Big 5 Global Impact Awards.

GeoWorld will take place alongside Big 5 Global from 23rd to 26th November. Returning for its third edition, the event is expected to attract more than 15,000 attendees and over 50 exhibitors, showcasing geospatial solutions and their applications in urban planning, infrastructure and climate resilience.

HVACR World will also take place from 23rd to 26th November, bringing together manufacturers and solution providers in heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, with more than 150 exhibitors and over 50 speakers expected. The agenda includes technical talks and live demonstrations addressing system efficiency and sustainability.

The November calendar concludes with HYROX Dubai on 27th and 28th November at Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai, bringing together athletes of all levels for fitness racing that combines running with functional workouts.

The November calendar reflects the diversity of events hosted by Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Exhibition Centre, bringing together a broad range of economic, professional, cultural and sporting sectors, supporting exhibitions and conferences, knowledge exchange and opportunities for cooperation between companies and organisations from around the world.