Dubai International Chamber organises 143 business meetings in Nairobi to strengthen cooperation between Dubai, Kenya

DUBAI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, organised 143 bilateral business meetings between companies from Dubai and Kenya in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

The meetings took place during a recent trade mission led by the chamber under the ‘Next Frontiers’ programme as part of the New Horizons initiative, which aims to support the expansion of Dubai-based companies into promising international markets and strengthen their global partnerships.

The meetings enabled Dubai-based companies participating in the mission to engage directly with potential partners in Kenya, showcase their products and services, explore opportunities for cooperation, and expand their business networks.

The discussions provided valuable insights into local market needs and business requirements, while identifying potential partnerships aligned with the companies' expansion plans. These engagements laid the groundwork for commercial relationships that will support their growth in Kenya.

Salem Al Shamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, said, “We are committed to creating valuable opportunities that support the international expansion ambitions of Dubai-based companies and help them build sustainable commercial partnerships in promising markets. Targeted business meetings play an important role in connecting companies with suitable partners and enabling them to identify growth opportunities aligned with their objectives and capabilities. This helps strengthen their competitiveness and expand their presence in international markets.”

The ‘Next Frontiers’ programme focuses on aligning trade mission programmes with the priorities of participating companies and the opportunities available in each market by arranging pre-coordinated business meetings with entities selected based on how closely their activities and interests match the companies' objectives. The programme draws on the chamber's network of international representative offices to identify potential partners, coordinate meetings and follow up on their outcomes.

The programme aims to support companies ready to export or expand internationally and help them explore market entry options, including distribution, commercial representation, joint ventures and strategic partnerships, as well as supply chain diversification.

Dubai International Chamber's office in Nairobi contributes to developing relations and partnerships between the business communities in Dubai and Kenya, promoting Dubai's competitive advantages as a global business destination, and providing valuable information to help Kenyan companies establish a presence in the emirate and use it as a base for international expansion. The office also supports Dubai-based companies seeking to expand into the Kenyan market by providing specialised market insights, identifying key trade and investment opportunities, and connecting them with trusted local partners to facilitate market entry and achieve successful, sustainable business growth.