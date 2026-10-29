SEWA explores AI projects to improve services

SHARJAH, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) organised an interactive workshop to identify and develop innovative opportunities and projects using artificial intelligence (AI) , as part of its efforts to accelerate digital transformation and adopt smart solutions.

The workshop resulted in six proposed projects aimed at improving provided services and increasing operational efficiency.

The first project proposes using AI in corporate knowledge management to preserve expertise and facilitate knowledge transfer between employees.

The second focuses on developing water connection services by accelerating procedures and improving the readiness of applications and inspections.

The third project explores proactive services, including verifying application requirements before submission to speed up processing and avoid delays.

The fourth focuses on cybersecurity, using AI to enable faster responses and alerts to security incidents.

The fifth project addresses smart consumption and sustainability by analysing electricity, water and gas consumption and promoting efficient resource use.

The sixth proposes automating the review of applications for no-objection certificates to accelerate document checks and improve the customer experience.

The proposed projects represent a step towards turning innovative ideas into practical initiatives for further assessment and development, supporting SEWA’s vision for smarter, more efficient and sustainable services.