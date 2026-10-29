ICLDEC, RIT Dubai collaborate to advance digital healthcare training

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Imperial College London Diabetes & Endocrine Centre (ICLDEC), part of M42, and Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai (RIT Dubai) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to equip healthcare professionals with the data and technology skills increasingly required in clinical practice and connect academic learning with operational healthcare challenges.

The first area of collaboration will see ICLDEC staff participate in RIT Dubai’s Credit-Bearing Micro-Credential in Health Informatics. Accredited by the UAE Ministry of Education, the 12-credit programme will help participants develop skills in using data and digital technologies in healthcare.

The curriculum will draw on operational and technology challenges encountered by healthcare teams, giving participants opportunities to apply their learning to issues relevant to their work.

The agreement reflects the growing opportunity to strengthen professional development as data and digital tools become more integrated into clinical practice. By bringing clinical and academic expertise together, ICLDEC and RIT Dubai aim to make professional education more relevant to the realities of modern healthcare.

Under the collaboration, ICLDEC will bring insight into clinical, operational and technology needs, while RIT Dubai will contribute academic expertise, learning resources and facilities. These healthcare challenges may also inform student projects, giving RIT Dubai students opportunities to work on practical problems and giving ICLDEC access to academic perspectives on potential solutions.

The MoU also provides a framework for ICLDEC and RIT Dubai to explore healthcare-focused capstone projects, internships for RIT Dubai students, knowledge-sharing and further joint education initiatives.

By connecting education with clinical practice, ICLDEC and RIT Dubai aim to turn shared expertise into practical outcomes: stronger professional development, more relevant experience for students and new approaches to the challenges shaping healthcare delivery.

Dr. Mai Al Jaber, Chief Executive Officer of ICLDEC, said, “As data and digital technologies play a greater role in healthcare, our teams need the skills to use them effectively in their day-to-day work. This partnership gives our people access to structured health informatics training that is directly connected to the challenges they encounter in clinical and operational settings. It will help us build capabilities that support better decision-making and care delivery.”

Dr. Yousef Al Assaf, President of RIT Dubai, said, “The UAE’s healthcare future depends on professionals who are as comfortable with data and digital tools as they are with patients. Through this MoU, RIT Dubai will bring its applied, technology-driven approach to ICLDEC’s teams, starting with our accredited health informatics programme, which will help participants find innovative solutions to real problems encountered in their own work.”

He added, “It will also keep our case studies anchored in the day-to-day realities of healthcare and give our students the chance to tackle challenges that matter in Abu Dhabi and beyond.”