Hamdan bin Mohammed attends launch of ‘Dubai Future Regulations Team’

DUBAI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, attended the launch of the ‘Dubai Future Regulations Team’.

Established under the supervision of Dubai Future Foundation and the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai, the team brings together representatives from 25 government entities to enhance the competitiveness of Dubai’s legislative, innovation and economic ecosystems and reinforce the emirate’s position as one of the world’s most future-ready cities.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said that Dubai will continue developing a global model for legislative readiness that responds to rapid technological advances, strengthens economic competitiveness and supports sustainable growth.

H.H. said: “Dubai is leading the race among global cities to develop future-ready legislation. We believe that building a successful future economy requires flexible legislation that can evolve in response to economic transformation and rapid advances in innovation and technology.”

Sheikh Hamdan added: “We want legislative innovation to become an integrated institutional practice, driven by collaboration between Dubai’s public and private sectors. Legislation must evolve beyond its traditional role of regulating sectors to become a key driver of economic growth and Dubai’s leadership in global competitiveness.”

The announcement of the formation of the ‘Dubai Future Regulations Team’ was attended by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar, Secretary General of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai; Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation; and a number of directors general and senior officials.

The ‘Dubai Future Regulations Team’ aims to anticipate legislative opportunities and challenges across various sectors, strengthen legislative expertise and capabilities within government entities, and expand local and international partnerships to ensure Dubai’s legislative framework remains ready for future developments and opportunities.

The team will focus on investing in national talent and equipping government professionals with the tools needed to develop policies, legislation, regulations and regulatory decisions. This will strengthen the government’s understanding of emerging technologies and economic and societal transformations, while enabling a proactive approach to future legislative needs.

The ‘Dubai Future Regulations Team’ will also bring together government entities to strengthen collaboration and advance Dubai’s legislative framework. By working as one team, participating entities will help create an integrated framework for testing, adopting and implementing legislation on a wider scale.

The team will also explore new opportunities to develop legislation in response to the current and future needs of different sectors. Its work will focus on analysing existing legislative barriers and identifying future development priorities, while developing practical solutions efficiently within responsible regulatory frameworks.

As part of its efforts to advance legislative readiness, the team will develop recommendations and practical regulatory solutions that support the future of Dubai’s key sectors, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global model for government innovation and legislative readiness.

Team members will also participate in a comprehensive capacity-building programme in collaboration with University College London (UCL). The programme will include specialised workshops, discussions with experts and international visits to explore global best practices and experiences in legislative development and innovation.

Working closely with relevant government entities, team members will also identify legislative challenges and opportunities in priority sectors and develop recommendations and practical solutions that strengthen the flexibility of Dubai’s legislative framework and its readiness for future transformations.