MBRSC, University of Sharjah sign MoU to advance space research and develop future talent

DUBAI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and the University of Sharjah (UoS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen cooperation across space science and engineering, with a focus on research, knowledge exchange and the development of specialised talent.

Under the agreement, MBRSC and the University of Sharjah will explore joint research and scientific studies across areas related to space science and engineering as well as collaborate on scientific forums, knowledge-sharing activities and other initiatives that can connect research communities with developments taking place across the field of space.

The MoU was signed by Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC, and Prof. Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor, University of Sharjah.

The cooperation will further extend to specialised training, lectures and practical workshops for students, alongside opportunities for hands-on experience that can support the development of skills required across the UAE’s growing space sector.

Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC, said, “The next phase of the UAE’s space sector will require deeper links between research, technical expertise and the development of talent. Through this agreement with the University of Sharjah, we want to create stronger pathways for academic work to engage with new engineering challenges and for students and researchers to contribute to areas with direct relevance to future space programmes.”

Prof. Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, said, “This memorandum reflects the University’s approach to building scientific partnerships that put knowledge to work in support of national priorities. It also aligns with the vision established by its president, H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah. This vision is rooted in scientific research, innovation, and the cultivation of talent in service of the nation. The space sector is a key priority because of its close connection to the nation’s future and the country’s knowledge-based economy.”

He added, “This partnership gives our students and researchers opportunities to engage directly with the sector’s real-world challenges and turn their ideas into projects that advance national goals through joint research and hands-on training. We look forward to preparing a new generation of Emirati engineers and researchers, and we are committed to translating the memorandum’s provisions into tangible programs and initiatives.”

The agreement is part of MBRSC’s wider approach to supporting the UAE’s national space capabilities by expanding the exchange of knowledge between operational programmes and academic institutions. It also supports the development of a stronger pipeline of researchers and engineers equipped to contribute to future scientific and technological priorities.