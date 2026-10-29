Real estate valuation transactions in Ajman reached AED 3.31 billion in Q3

AJMAN, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The real estate report issued by the Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation revealed that 738 real estate valuation transactions were recorded in the third quarter of 2026, with a total value exceeding AED 3.31 billion.

Eng. Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, stated that 165 property unit valuation transactions were recorded in real estate projects, valued at AED 130 million. He explained that the department also recorded 414 real estate valuation transactions related to investors applying for Golden Visas, with a total value exceeding AED 981 million.

He added that the data presented in the report reflects the performance of Ajman’s real estate market, which is witnessing growing demand across various property segments.

He noted that commercial real estate accounted for 102 valuation transactions, with a total value exceeding AED 2 billion, ahead of residential properties, valued at AED 677 million. Industrial properties ranked third, with a total value of AED 278 million.